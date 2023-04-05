Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep likely to join BJP today

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 9:04 AM IST

    In a massive boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Karnataka assembly election, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep seems all set to join the party on Wednesday. Sudeep, who has already announced his support for the party, is likely to brief media persons later today about whether he is taking a plunge into politics. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to be present at the press conference.

    According to sources, Sudeep will also be among the star campaigners for the party in the state. 

    Efforts had been going on for the last two months to get Sudeep to join the BJP. Sudeep has been holding discussions with many leaders behind the scenes. The talks were being led by Chief Minister Bommai. The party is expecting good results from the popular actor joining its ranks.

    Polling will be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13. The election notification will be issued on April 13 and the nomination filing process will start on April 13. April 24 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

    The BJP is yet to release its list of candidates for the assembly elections. The party's Parliamentary Board is expected to finalise and release the list of candidates for the upcoming elections in the state by April 8, the Bommai also said, adding that the selection of the candidates has been done based on winnability.

    Bommai further said that the candidate selection will be done based on winnability. The state-committee meeting will be held for two days starting today, and after the meeting, the list of candidates will be sent to the high command. The same will be vetted on April 8 and released on the same day.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 9:04 AM IST
