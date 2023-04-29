9 Andhra Pradesh students end life over failing in intermediate exams

9 students in Andhra Pradesh allegedly committed suicide after failing in AP Inter Results. The shocking incidents are reported from various regions of the state. Along with 9 suicides, 2 students have reportedly attempted suicide.

Nine students in Andhra Pradesh have ended their lives after failing to clear intermediate examinations. The results of intermediate first year and second year (Class 11 and 12) were declared on Wednesday. Since Thursday, nine students have committed suicide in separate incidents. Two other students attempted suicide.

B. Tarun (17) killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train near Tekkali in the Srikakulam district. The intermediate first-year student from the district's Dandu Gopalapuram the village was saddened by his failure in majority of the papers.

A 16-year-old girl hung herself at her home in Trinadhapuram, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Malkapuram police station in the Visakhapatnam district. A. Akhilasree was disappointed after failing certain intermediate first-year topics.

B. Jagadeesh (18) committed himself by hanging at his home in Visakhapatnam's Kancharapalem neighbourhood. In intermediate second year, he had failed one of the topics. Anusha (17), who was depressed after failing one subject in her intermediate first year exams, committed suicide by diving into a lake in Chittoor district.

Babu (17), also from Chittoor district, committed himself by ingesting pesticides after failing intermediate second year.

The first-year pass percentage was 61, while the second-year pass percentage was 72. In the March-April exams, almost 10 lakh students took part. Police and psychiatrists have urged students not to take such drastic measures because they have their entire lives ahead of them and may convert failure into achievement.

The shocking news comes amidst a spate of suicides in India's premiere colleges. Four students have died in suspected suicides this year at various campuses of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

