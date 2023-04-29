'Players are our pride, we tweet when they win medals but...' Priyanka Gandhi meets wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers vs WFI president: Expressing solidarity with the players, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi raised grave questions over the government's intention and called it a brazen step to shield a particular identity.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday and fumed why the government was still silent on the issue despite the agitation entering the second week. The Congress general secretary was spotted listening to top female wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

Gandhi expressed solidarity with the players and questioned the government's intentions, calling it a bold act to protect a certain identity. She made the statement without identifying Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Singh.

She lamented how the public greeted the athletes when they won gold for India but stayed mute when those same players faced significant problems. "Why are the copies of the two FIRs not being shared despite much agitation? If the investigation is going on, why the concerned minister did not offer his resignation," asked Priyanka.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier this week expressed sympathy for the protesting wrestlers and criticised the administration, questioning whether it wanted to spare the perpetrators.

Taking to social media, she wrote: "These players are our pride. They win medals for the country by hard work and struggle. Their exploitation, their insult.. every woman of the country is insulted. They should get justice - the whole country wants this."

With the chorus of sympathy for the protesting wrestlers swelling, Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Singh on Friday, alleging sexual harassment by seven female wrestlers.

The FIRs were lodged just hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi Police, notified a Supreme Court bench comprised of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that a case will be filed on Friday.

While the first FIR was filed in response to allegations made against a minor wrestler and was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second was filed in response to outraging modesty.

