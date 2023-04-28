Small airstrip with no landing lights... How IAF rescued 121 Indians in daring night mission in Sudan

India on Friday brought home 754 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan. The total number of Indians brought home now stands at 1,360, according to official data.

In a daring operation on the night of April 27/28, 2023, a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 121 people stranded in strife-torn Sudan from a small airstrip at Wadi Sayyidna, which is about 40 km North of Khartoum. The passengers included medical cases, including a pregnant lady, besides those who had no means to reach Port Sudan.

This convoy was led by the Indian Defence Attaché, who was in constant touch with IAF authorities until they reached the airstrip at Wadi Sayyidna. The airstrip in question had a degraded surface, with no navigational approach aids or fuel, and most critically or landing lights (that are required to guide an aircraft landing at night).

While approaching the airstrip, the aircrew used their Electro-Optical/Infra-Red sensors to ensure that the runway was free from any obstructions and that no inimical forces were in the vicinity. After ensuring the same, the aircrew took a tactical approach on Night Vision Goggles on a practically dark night.

Upon landing, the aircraft engines were kept running while eight IAF Garud Commandos secured the passengers and their luggage into the aircraft. As with the landing, the unlit runway takeoff was also carried out using NVGs.

This approximately two-and-a-half-hour operation in crisis-hit Sudan between Wadi Sayyidna and Jeddah will go down in the annals of IAF history for its sheer audacity and flawless execution - akin to that carried out in Kabul.

