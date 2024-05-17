Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Char Dham Yatra 2024: Ban on 'making reels' within 50 metre radius of temples, no VIP darshan till May 31

    Char Dham Yatra 2024: The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. This journey typically occurs from April-May to October-November. It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction.

    First Published May 17, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

    The Uttarakhand government has decided not to allow VIP darshan at the 'Char dhams' (four pilgrimages)- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri- through the rest of the month due to the huge rush of devotees at the Himalayan temples.

    In a letter to all Chief Secretaries of the states, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said, "I would like to inform that this year, there is a continuous surge in the number of pilgrims visiting the Holy Char Dham in Uttarakhand. For better management, we have decided not to have any "VIP Darshan" till May 31, 2024."

    “Char Dham Yatra is being conducted smoothly. Arrangements have been made to ensure a systematic darshan for the pilgrims. However, it has been seen that videography and social media reels are being constructed on the temple grounds, generating overcrowding and difficulty for devotees. To solve this, videography and social media reels are absolutely prohibited inside a 50-meter radius of the temple grounds in Char Dham, with pilgrims' convenience in mind," the letter added.

    The letter further stated, "A ban has also been imposed on videography and making social media reels within a 50 metre radius of the temples, she said. Videography is being done and reels are being made on the temples' premises by some pilgrims due to which people gather at one place, causing inconvenience."

    The Uttarakhand Chief Secretary stated that in order to streamline the process of Darshan at the Dhams, the state government has begun the registration procedure for Chardham Yatra.

    "Registration is required, and devotees can register for the Chardham Yatra 2024 at https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/. Darshan at the Dhams would be permitted only to devotees on the dates for which they have registered," the letter stated.

    The government of Uttarakhand is devoted to providing devotees with a hassle-free Yatra experience, and the letter requested your assistance in communicating the aforementioned information to the general public in your state/UT.

    Over 26 lakh devotees from across the country and abroad have registered for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, which commenced in Uttarakhand on May 10. The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism and typically takes place from April-May to October-November.

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 3:01 PM IST
