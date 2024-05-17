India News

7 key candidates in LS Polls Phase 5

1. Rahul Gandhi

Contesting from Rae Bareli seat. Rahul has already contested the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad seat that he won in 2019. 

2. Smriti Irani

Contesting from Amethi, she is pitted against Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, a longtime loyalist of the Gandhi family. This is Irani's third election from Amethi.

3. Rajnath Singh

Contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Rajnath Singh will face Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra from this seat. 

4. Chirag Paswan

Contesting from Hajipur, Bihar. National President of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Paswan is contesting against RJD's Chandra Ram.

5. Piyush Goyal

Contesting from Mumbai North. He replaced incumbent Gopal Shetty as BJP's candidate for the constituency. Goyal is pitted against Congress candidate Bhushan Patil.

6. Omar Abdullah

Contesting from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat. He is contesting against Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party candidate Fayaz Ahmad Mir and JKPC's Sajjad Gani Lone.

7. Rohini Acharya

Fielded from Saran. She is contesting against BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy who recorded resounding wins against Lalu Prasad's kin in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections

