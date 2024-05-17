India News
Contesting from Rae Bareli seat. Rahul has already contested the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad seat that he won in 2019.
Contesting from Amethi, she is pitted against Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, a longtime loyalist of the Gandhi family. This is Irani's third election from Amethi.
Contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Rajnath Singh will face Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra from this seat.
Contesting from Hajipur, Bihar. National President of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Paswan is contesting against RJD's Chandra Ram.
Contesting from Mumbai North. He replaced incumbent Gopal Shetty as BJP's candidate for the constituency. Goyal is pitted against Congress candidate Bhushan Patil.
Contesting from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat. He is contesting against Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party candidate Fayaz Ahmad Mir and JKPC's Sajjad Gani Lone.
Fielded from Saran. She is contesting against BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy who recorded resounding wins against Lalu Prasad's kin in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections