Congress leader Kumari Selja alleges Uttarakhand's BJP govt is on the 'back foot' over rising crime, migration, and exam paper leaks. She announced a protest over the Haldwani 'purification' controversy, citing public dissatisfaction.

BJP on 'back foot' over crime, paper leaks: Selja

Congress leader and AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja on Monday claimed that the BJP government in the state has been pushed "entirely onto the back foot" over issues including rising crime, mass migration and examination paper leaks. Speaking to ANI, Selja said the Congress has been receiving strong public support, particularly from young people, and alleged that the BJP government was feeling the impact of growing public dissatisfaction. "You can see how, for some time now, the BJP government has been facing so many issues and has been pushed entirely onto the back foot. Whether it is the rise in crime, the issue of mass migration, or the leaking of exam papers for students—so much is happening," Selja said.

Congress plans protest over 'purification' controversy

Her remarks came ahead of the Uttarakhand Congress' planned protest near Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence on Monday over the Haldwani "purification" controversy. Selja visited Parade Ground in Dehradun on Sunday to take stock of preparations for the protest and interacted with party office-bearers and senior leaders.

The Congress plans to gherao the Chief Minister's residence, demanding action against those allegedly involved in conducting a "purification ritual" at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally there.

'Divisive politics' a sign of BJP's desperation, says Selja

Selja also referred to Rahul Gandhi's recent rally in the state, saying, "Rahul Gandhi also held a rally here, which was immensely successful. Following that, the response he received—especially from the youth and Gen Z—made it clear to the government that the ground was slipping from beneath their feet."

She alleged that attempts were subsequently made to target people through divisive politics. "All of this is part of a calculated move driven by their toxic ideology—an ideology of hatred. However, they fail to realize that through these actions, they are attempting to malign the people of Uttarakhand and undermine the state's long-standing atmosphere of brotherhood," she said.

Congress demands action, vows to fight 'divisive tactics'

The Congress is also demanding action against BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt over his alleged justification of the ritual and seeking withdrawal of the FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi in Haldwani. The FIR was registered on August 30 following a complaint alleging that Gandhi's remarks regarding the "shuddhikaran yajna" hurt the sentiments of members of the Scheduled Caste community. Police invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Selja said the Congress would not allow what she described as divisive tactics to succeed. "But we will never let these tactics succeed, nor will the people of Uttarakhand," she said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)