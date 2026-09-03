Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has launched 50+ electric buses, new EV charging stations and an automated vehicle testing facility, while announcing an Oxygen Park at the cleared Okhla landfill site.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today unveiled a series of measures for encouraging cleaner transportation and a better environment for Delhi. These measures include the addition of over 50 electric buses, an automatic testing facility for vehicles, and new public electric vehicle charging stations.

While speaking during the unveiling, Rekha Gupta stated that the government had adopted the strategy of looking for solutions to urban issues rather than just focusing on the problems.

More Than 50 New Electric Buses for Public Transport

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed that more than 50 electric buses will be added to public transport in Delhi. Additionally, an interstate electric bus service between Delhi and Rewari is being launched.

Gupta said that the government is trying to ensure convenience and safety in public transport so that it becomes the choice mode of transport for people.

EV Charging Stations Opened at Hasanpur & Ghazipur

In order to support clean mobility, two new charging stations for electric vehicles have been set up at Hasanpur and Ghazipur depots.

Gupta termed this initiative as an important one to promote clean mobility in Delhi. He further added that the government would work towards finding solutions to deal with the challenges that the city faces regarding transport and the environment.

Automated Fitness Testing Station to Test 72,000 Vehicles Annually

Earlier, Gupta had announced that an Automated Vehicle Testing Station was set up at Tehkhand.

According to the Chief Minister, this station would be able to conduct testing for about 72,000 vehicles per annum. This was one of the initiatives announced by the government regarding transport.

The Okhla Dumping Station to Be Converted to Oxygen Park

Gupta also mentioned the clearance of a huge amount of garbage at the Okhla dumping station. The site was supposed to contain around 7 million metric tonnes of garbage, with only last year’s garbage left.

A total of 37 acres of land has been cleared, as per the Chief Minister. The government is planning to make an ‘Oxygen Park’ in this area with construction expected to commence shortly.

This proposed park is aimed to convert a part of the former dumping ground into an asset both environmentally and recreationally for the residents living nearby.

Delhi’s Commitment to Clean Public Transport and Environment

These steps include clean public transportation systems and infrastructure for EV charging stations, vehicle fitness tests, and the redevelopment of the cleared landfill land.

Gupta mentioned that these steps showcase how much the government is focusing on practical steps to improve mobility and environment in Delhi.