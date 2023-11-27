45-year-old Delhi woman bites off husband's ear during fight, FIR registered

A woman allegedly bit off her husband's right ear in a fit of rage in Delhi's Sultanpuri area, said police, adding that the victim filed a complaint against his wife after the treatment. The complaint was filed on November 22 and further investigation is underway.

A woman allegedly bit off her husband's right ear in a fit of rage in the Sultanpuri area of outer district here, police said on Sunday. The 45-year-old victim informed the authorities that the bite had severed the top part of his right ear, necessitating surgery. The victim filed a complaint against his wife after treatment.

According to police, a FIR has been filed against the lady in response to the complaint under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with "voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means." More investigation is being conducted into the incident.

"I went to throw garbage outside my house around 9.20 am on November 20. I asked my wife to clean the house. Soon after I returned home, my wife started fighting with me over an unknown issue," the complainant told the police.

Also Read | Election Commission orders Telangana govt to stop all disbursements under Rythu Bandhu Scheme

He further said to the police that in order for his wife to live apart from the kids, she wanted him to sell the house and give her a portion of the proceeds. "A verbal altercation broke out as I attempted to explain things to her. Even so, I pushed her away when she attempted to strike me. She grabbed me by the back as I was leaving the home, and in her wrath, she bit my right ear so hard that the top part of my ear was severed," the victim informed the police.

A team was dispatched to conduct an investigation after the police claimed to have received information on the attack on November 20 from a hospital.

"The victim was not well enough to provide a statement. He had asked the authorities to allow him to make his statement in person at the police station. He went up to the police on November 22 and filed a formal complaint. We have filed a formal complaint and are currently doing more inquiry into the incident," the official said.

PM Modi's Tirumala temple visit: Holds prayers for India's health and prosperity (PHOTOS)