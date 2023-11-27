PM Modi's Tirumala temple visit: Holds prayers for India's health and prosperity (PHOTOS)

Earlier today, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, PM Modi extended his warm regards to the nation. He acknowledged Guru Nanak's teachings emphasizing service and fostering brotherhood, attributing them as sources of strength that resonate worldwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 27) embarked on a spiritual visit to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, offering prayers for the health, well-being, and prosperity of India's 140 crore citizens. In a tweet, he shared his sentiments, stating, "At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians." Alongside his message, he shared pictures capturing moments from his visit.

Earlier today, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, PM Modi extended his warm regards to the nation. He acknowledged Guru Nanak's teachings emphasizing service and fostering brotherhood, attributing them as sources of strength that resonate worldwide.

Through a tweet, PM Modi conveyed, "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His emphasis on serving others and furthering brotherhood give strength to millions around the world." He also referenced his tribute to the first Sikh Guru during his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.

Additionally, PM Modi extended his festive greetings to the public for Dev Deepavali, a celebration held on Kartik Purnima, signifying the conclusion of the auspicious Hindu month of Kartik.

This festival holds deep cultural and spiritual significance among Hindus and is commemorated with reverence across the country.