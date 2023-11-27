Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Election Commission orders Telangana govt to stop all disbursements under Rythu Bandhu Scheme

    Initially, amidst the election code, the state government received authorization from the election panel to distribute the rabi installment. However, this permission came with stringent conditions, explicitly barring any public announcements during the election period leading up to the November 30 polls.

    In an unexpected turn of events, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday (November 27) faced a significant setback as the Election Commission withdrew the Telangana government's authority to distribute financial aid through the Rythu Bandhu scheme. This decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing political landscape.

    The Election Commission issued a firm statement, decreeing, "There shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its forms."

    Initially, amidst the election code, the state government received authorization from the election panel to distribute the rabi installment. However, this permission came with stringent conditions, explicitly barring any public announcements during the election period leading up to the November 30 polls.

    Subsequently, the Election Commission reversed its stance, notifying the state's chief electoral officer of the withdrawal of this permission. The decision came in response to the state finance minister's public declaration regarding the imminent disbursement of the rabi installments. In his announcement, he confidently assured that the funds would be swiftly credited to farmers' accounts, even before they finish their morning meal.

    This move from the Election Commission signifies a pivotal development in the lead-up to the elections, casting a shadow on the implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme in the midst of the electoral landscape.

