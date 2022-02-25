  • Facebook
    1988 road rage case: Navjot Sidhu tells SC 'fine is adequate'

    In May 2018, the Supreme Court sentenced Sidhu to a fine of Rs. 1000 for the offence of voluntarily causing harm under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code.
     

    1988 road rage case Navjot Sidhu tells Supreme Court fine is adequate
    Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss a review petition challenging the Supreme Court's 2018 decision that reduced the punishment imposed on him in a 1988 road rage case from three years in prison to a Rs 1,000 fine. Sidhu stated in his affidavit that "fine is an adequate punishment if there has been a long time since the date of offence."

    The review petition will be heard on Friday by Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul. In September 2018, the Supreme Court granted a review petition challenging Sidhu's sentence in the case.

    The review was filed by the victim's son, who allegedly died as a result of a physical assault by Sidhu and others. According to Sidhu, the petitioner attempted to "re-appreciate the entire evidence on record, which is neither permissible nor necessary, given that the impugned order dealt with every aspect of the case, including the medical evidence, great care and detail."
    In the affidavit, Sidhu also cited his "active public life" and "impeccable sporting career" as grounds.

    In May 2018, the Supreme Court sentenced Sidhu to a fine of Rs. 1000 for the offence of voluntarily causing harm under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code. The Supreme Court overturned the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision, which found him guilty of culpable homicide but not murder. The High Court sentenced Sidhu and another accused to three years in prison and a fine of one lakh rupees each.

    The prosecution's case was that in December 1988, the victim and the appellants got into a heated argument over an appellants' vehicle that was allegedly parked in the middle of the road. According to the prosecution, this exchange resulted in a physical assault on the victim, who was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital. The prosecution claimed that Sidhu fled the scene of the crime.

