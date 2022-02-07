  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: Five reasons why Navjot Singh Sidhu was not named as CM face

    First Published Feb 7, 2022, 2:53 PM IST
    The ruling Congress party on Sunday declared the chief ministerial face for the Punjab assembly elections. The battle was between the present chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu. In the end, the battle was won by Channi. In such a situation, the question that now emerges is how did Sidhu get left behind in this battle of CM face; here are some reasons: 

    Punjab Election 2022 Five reasons why Navjot Singh Sidhu was not named as CM face gcw

    It is considered that Sidhu's prejudice became his most serious issue. The main issue was that he grew so obsessed with the Punjab model that he began talking about it everywhere. As a result, the leaders who supported him inside the party gradually began to distance themselves from Sidhu. As a result, his opponents grew in number, even within his party. As a result, there were fewer supporters inside Sidhu's party. One incident arose in which he continued to present himself as the CM face. As a result, he trailed Channi.

    Punjab Election 2022 Five reasons why Navjot Singh Sidhu was not named as CM face gcw

    The Congress is creating a culture in which light words should not be used while bashing the opposition. Sidhu employs derogatory words while speaking about the opposition, particularly Bikramjit Singh Majithia. In Punjab, there is also a lot of hostility to this. Even after this, Sidhu did not take his language and word choice seriously.

    Punjab Election 2022 Five reasons why Navjot Singh Sidhu was not named as CM face gcw

    When Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down as Chief Minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu took over as state president. He had promised to relinquish his position as state president in exchange for the position of CM. He stated that he should be appointed as CM. This signalled to the party's senior command that he was pressing for the position of CM. This aroused concerns about his method of thinking and working. This was the decisive moment when Channi overtook Sidhu. Channi's advantage against Sidhu remains unbroken.

    Punjab Election 2022 Five reasons why Navjot Singh Sidhu was not named as CM face gcw

    Sidhu concentrated solely on the Punjab model. The party knew that in this approach, Sidhu was ready to deal with his political opponents at some point. His bet of filing a lawsuit against Majithia, on the other hand, had backfired. Party strategists believe that, as appealing as it may sound, the Punjab model is extremely difficult to implement. The party also understands that if Sidhu is the CM face, he will do all in his power to adopt the Punjab model under any conditions. That is why he was denied the position of CM. His emphasis on the punjab model was also seen negatively.

    Punjab Election 2022 Five reasons why Navjot Singh Sidhu was not named as CM face gcw

    Dr. Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Sidhu's wife, stated that she and Sidhu used to make millions of rupees every month. He is losing since entering politics. "If they fail in politics, they will return to their respective occupations," she continued. This comment was also interpreted negatively for Sidhu.

