Punjab Election 2022: ‘All will abide’, says Navjot Sidhu as Rahul Gandhi set to announce Congress CM face

The Congress is likely to bet on Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial candidate for the February 20 Punjab elections with an aim to strengthen its pledge for Scheduled Caste empowerment in the state and the nation.

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi set to announce the name of the party's Chief Ministerial candidate, ahead of the announcement, one of the main contenders, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday morning said that ‘all’ would abide by the decision. The announcement will be made during a virtual rally in Ludhiana in the afternoon.

He extended a ‘warm welcome’ to Rahul Gandhi, who he said would ‘give clarity to Punjab’. “Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision...warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab...all will abide by his decision!” Sidhu tweeted.

Earlier this week, Congress leader Harish Choudhary had said that Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab's Ludhiana on Sunday, February 6 and announce the party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab election.

According to AICC sources, the party’s internal surveys show Channi way ahead of others. A source said some MLAs seen close to PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu too have batted for Channi. As per reports, the Congress is said to have made over 3,000 video-recordings of workers and voters to gauge the mood on the CM issue.