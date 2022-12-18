Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    16-year-old girl gang-raped for over 12 hours in Maharashtra, 8 arrested

    At least eight men have been arrested for raping a teenage girl in Maharashtra's Palghar. The incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. A case of gang-rape has been registered against all eight accused at Satpati police station.

    16 year old girl gang raped for over 12 hours in Maharashtra 8 arrested gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 4:22 PM IST

    A minor girl was raped by eight men at a village in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The police have arrested eight men for raping a teenage girl in a village in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The alleged perpetrators raped the teenage girl at an abandoned bungalow in their beach town on the night between Friday and Saturday, then took her to the coast where they assaulted her again.

    A Palghar district rural police spokeswoman said that Satpati police station has filed a gang-rape complaint against all eight suspects, adding that the victim was about 16 years old.

    Also Read | Bengaluru couple accuses Air India pilot for not allowing pet onboard, airline reacts | WATCH

    Palghar District Rural Police's spokesperson said, "The victim said in her complaint filed on Saturday that her ordeal started at 8 p.m. on December 16 and lasted until 10 a.m. on December 17 during which the accused brought her to an empty home in Mahim village where they took turns to rape her. Later, they took her to the beach where they attacked her sexually in the bushes once again."

    According to her complaint, the police detained the eight suspects early on Sunday and filed a case against them under several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 376 (D) (gang-rape), 366 (A) (procuration of a minor girl), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 323 (voluntarily causing harm), he said.

    Also Read | BJP gave 'red card' to all hurdles in northeast, says PM Modi

     

    Also Read | Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar drops another letter, says 'I will expose you all'

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kisan Garjana Rally: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for December 19; check routes to avoid - adt

    Kisan Garjana Rally: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for December 19; check routes to avoid

    Bengaluru couple accuses Air India pilot for not allowing pet onboard airline reacts watch video gcw

    Bengaluru couple accuses Air India pilot for not allowing pet onboard, airline reacts | WATCH

    Many killed each year for loving or marrying outside caste.., says CJI DY Chandrachud - adt

    'Many killed each year for loving or marrying outside caste..', says CJI DY Chandrachud

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Special Episode 1

    From The India Gate: A tale of two channels, musical chairs and two frames

    AIIMS Cyberattack: Delhi police writes to CBI, seeks information on China, Hong Kong-based IP address - adt

    AIIMS Cyberattack: Delhi police writes to CBI, seeks information on China, Hong Kong-based IP address

    Recent Stories

    Kisan Garjana Rally: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for December 19; check routes to avoid - adt

    Kisan Garjana Rally: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for December 19; check routes to avoid

    football Argentina vs France numerology prediction: 'Nostradamus' Athos Salome hints at Qatar World Cup 2022 winner snt

    Argentina vs France numerology prediction: 'Nostradamus' Athos Salome hints at World Cup 2022 winner

    Bengaluru couple accuses Air India pilot for not allowing pet onboard airline reacts watch video gcw

    Bengaluru couple accuses Air India pilot for not allowing pet onboard, airline reacts | WATCH

    Many killed each year for loving or marrying outside caste.., says CJI DY Chandrachud - adt

    'Many killed each year for loving or marrying outside caste..', says CJI DY Chandrachud

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Special Episode 1

    From The India Gate: A tale of two channels, musical chairs and two frames

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon