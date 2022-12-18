16-year-old girl gang-raped for over 12 hours in Maharashtra, 8 arrested

At least eight men have been arrested for raping a teenage girl in Maharashtra's Palghar. The incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. A case of gang-rape has been registered against all eight accused at Satpati police station.

A minor girl was raped by eight men at a village in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The police have arrested eight men for raping a teenage girl in a village in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The alleged perpetrators raped the teenage girl at an abandoned bungalow in their beach town on the night between Friday and Saturday, then took her to the coast where they assaulted her again.

A Palghar district rural police spokeswoman said that Satpati police station has filed a gang-rape complaint against all eight suspects, adding that the victim was about 16 years old.

Palghar District Rural Police's spokesperson said, "The victim said in her complaint filed on Saturday that her ordeal started at 8 p.m. on December 16 and lasted until 10 a.m. on December 17 during which the accused brought her to an empty home in Mahim village where they took turns to rape her. Later, they took her to the beach where they attacked her sexually in the bushes once again."

According to her complaint, the police detained the eight suspects early on Sunday and filed a case against them under several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 376 (D) (gang-rape), 366 (A) (procuration of a minor girl), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 323 (voluntarily causing harm), he said.

