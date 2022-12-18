Bengaluru couple accuses Air India pilot for not allowing pet onboard, airline reacts | WATCH

The family was travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi and then to Amritsar on a 12-day vacation. They were boarding flight AI 503 on Saturday. In the viral video, the man said, "We were told that you can leave your pet and go...It is as good as leaving your kid and flying."

A Bengaluru-based family said that despite possessing all the necessary paperwork, including the boarding pass, Air India had refused to let their dog board the plane. The couple stated in the video that the airline personnel informed them before boarding that the dog would not be permitted onboard because the pilot had not given the go-ahead for its flight.

The family was travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi and then to Amritsar on a 12-day vacation. They were boarding flight AI 503 on Saturday.

In the video, Sachin Senoy said, “The weight of our pet is 4.2 kilograms and with the bag she is hardly five kilograms heavy. As per the AI rules, she can fly inside the cabin. She got all checks done and was issued a boarding pass." He added he was told the family can fly leaving the dog behind. “It is as good as leaving your kid and flying," he said.

In response to Shenoy's inquiry, the airline sent the following statement: "Dear Sir, we apologise for the inconvenience. We never intend to inconvenience our customers in any way. Please share your booking details and pet EMD details via DM for us highlight this to our concerned airport team to look into this on priority."

Soon after, Shenoy issued a letter explaining that the pilot had forbidden the pet, which was the reason he had been refused boarding.

Additionally, AI tweeted that it will make travel arrangements for them the next day. “However, as a goodwill gesture, we are offering you a revalidation of your tickets for the entire journey tomorrow. Kindly accept our humble offer as we would love Fluffy to fly with us," the airline tweeted.

