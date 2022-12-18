Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru couple accuses Air India pilot for not allowing pet onboard, airline reacts | WATCH

    The family was travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi and then to Amritsar on a 12-day vacation. They were boarding flight AI 503 on Saturday. In the viral video, the man said, "We were told that you can leave your pet and go...It is as good as leaving your kid and flying."

    Bengaluru couple accuses Air India pilot for not allowing pet onboard airline reacts watch video gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 4:08 PM IST

    A Bengaluru-based family said that despite possessing all the necessary paperwork, including the boarding pass, Air India had refused to let their dog board the plane. The couple stated in the video that the airline personnel informed them before boarding that the dog would not be permitted onboard because the pilot had not given the go-ahead for its flight.

    The family was travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi and then to Amritsar on a 12-day vacation. They were boarding flight AI 503 on Saturday.

    In the video, Sachin Senoy said, “The weight of our pet is 4.2 kilograms and with the bag she is hardly five kilograms heavy. As per the AI rules, she can fly inside the cabin. She got all checks done and was issued a boarding pass." He added he was told the family can fly leaving the dog behind.  “It is as good as leaving your kid and flying," he said.

    Also Read | BJP gave 'red card' to all hurdles in northeast, says PM Modi

    In response to Shenoy's inquiry, the airline sent the following statement: "Dear Sir, we apologise for the inconvenience. We never intend to inconvenience our customers in any way. Please share your booking details and pet EMD details via DM for us highlight this to our concerned airport team to look into this on priority."

    Soon after, Shenoy issued a letter explaining that the pilot had forbidden the pet, which was the reason he had been refused boarding.

    Additionally, AI tweeted that it will make travel arrangements for them the next day. “However, as a goodwill gesture, we are offering you a revalidation of your tickets for the entire journey tomorrow. Kindly accept our humble offer as we would love Fluffy to fly with us," the airline tweeted.

    Also Read | Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar drops another letter, says 'I will expose you all'

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Many killed each year for loving or marrying outside caste.., says CJI DY Chandrachud - adt

    'Many killed each year for loving or marrying outside caste..', says CJI DY Chandrachud

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Special Episode 1

    From The India Gate: A tale of two channels, musical chairs and two frames

    AIIMS Cyberattack: Delhi police writes to CBI, seeks information on China, Hong Kong-based IP address - adt

    AIIMS Cyberattack: Delhi police writes to CBI, seeks information on China, Hong Kong-based IP address

    BJP gave red card to all hurdles in northeast India says PM Modi gives football analogy on FIFA world cup final day gcw

    BJP gave 'red card' to all hurdles in development in northeast, says PM Modi

    Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar drops another letter says I will expose you all gcw

    Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar drops another letter, says 'I will expose you all'

    Recent Stories

    Many killed each year for loving or marrying outside caste.., says CJI DY Chandrachud - adt

    'Many killed each year for loving or marrying outside caste..', says CJI DY Chandrachud

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Special Episode 1

    From The India Gate: A tale of two channels, musical chairs and two frames

    football ISL 2022-23: FC Goa coach Carlos Pena wants team to show consistency after win over NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa coach Carlos Pena wants team to show consistency after win over NorthEast United FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC coach Simon Grayson delighted with late 'birthday gift' win over jamshedpur fc snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC coach Simon Grayson delighted with late 'birthday gift'

    football Is Cody Gakpo leaving PSV in January? Ruud van Nistelrooy remarks-ayh

    Is Cody Gakpo leaving PSV in January? Ruud van Nistelrooy remarks

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon