    Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar drops another letter, says 'I will expose you all'

    Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasheker, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in Rs 200 crore extortion case, dropped yet another letter threatening to expose AAP leaders and clarifying that he is not writing under pressure.

    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    In a fresh letter, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar levelled accusations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and party leader Satyendar Jain. The conman has released yet another letter in which he threatens to reveal AAP leaders and makes it clear that he is not writing under duress.

    Sukesh wrote a new letter and stated, "Let me assure you that I will make sure to expose each and every one of you, and once more I swear I won't back down. It's time to show this nation your true colours, and once more I'm telling you to stop sending me threats and offers; I am not interested even a bit, and I will not stop any of the legal process. No matter what you try or talk about me, as I will expose you will all evidence."

    He said that, contrary to what the AAP has repeatedly claimed, he wrote all of the letters of his own free choice and not under duress from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    According to his claims, "all letters and statements delivered before the polls as well as now are the whole truth and not phoney as they indicated," he wrote.

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar further said that Satyendar Jain is still using a phone inside Tihar and underlined that he is being intimidated within the jail. He also asserted that his letter had a significant influence on the Gujarat Assembly elections and the Delhi MCD elections.

    Sukesh added that there was a significant influence on the MCD elections as a result of writing these letters since "AAP lost all wards in Jain assembly seat and the party lost 3 out of 4 wards in Sisodia assembly seat."

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar had earlier informed the three-person committee that he had given Satyendar Jain Rs 60 crore and had also given Rs 12.50 crore to Sandeep Goel, the director general of prisons at the time. Sukesh Chandrashekhar said that he gave Jain Rs. 50 crore and Rs. 10 crore as protection money in exchange for Jain winning the AAP's Rajya Sabha seat.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
