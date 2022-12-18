BJP gave 'red card' to all hurdles in development in northeast, says PM Modi

While addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, PM Modi spoke about sportsman spirit and red card and said that BJP has shown "red card to several hurdles in development of northeast" in the last eight years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that his administration has given the "red card" to all hurdles in northeast India, such as underdevelopment, corruption, instability, and political favouritism, while he was in Shillong, Meghalaya, to take part in the Northeastern Council's golden jubilee celebration. The prime minister utilised football metaphors when speaking to the crowd at a football stadium.

"In football, when someone plays foul and against the spirit of sportsmanship, they are given a red card. Similar to this, during the past eight years we have dismissed all obstacles including underdevelopment, corruption, political favouritism, and turmoil in the northeast," PM Modi said.

The prime minister declared that his administration is concentrating on the growth of sports in the northeast, where the nation's first national sports university is located and where 90 significant sports initiatives are now under way.

The FIFA World Cup final, which is scheduled to take place today between Argentina and France, falls on the same day as PM Modi's speech.

PM Modi stated, "Why not use football jargon while we're all reeling from football fever? When someone behaves badly, they receive a red card and are eliminated from the game. Similar to this, we have given the northeast's growth obstacles the boot during the past eight years."

He further said, "We are sincerely trying to transmit a message that is devoid of vote-bank politics, prejudice, corruption, and violence. But you are aware of how deeply rooted these illnesses are. So, we must all work together to remove it."

As part of the North Eastern Council's golden jubilee celebrations, PM Modi inaugurated, consecrated, and laid the cornerstone for many projects totaling Rs. 2450 crores in Shillong on Sunday (NEC). In an effort to further improve telecom coverage in the area, PM Modi dedicated 4G mobile towers to the country, of which more than 320 have already been finished and around 890 are in the planning stages.

After the recent battle between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, this is PM Modi's first visit to the northeast.

