A controversial video from Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, shows a BJP MLA's car allegedly being washed by a fire tender, sparking widespread online outrage. The incident has raised concerns about the misuse of public services and power by government officials, with many calling for action.

A controversial video allegedly from Madhya Pradesh quickly infuriated many online users by raising concerns about "public services being used privately" by "government officials." The video, purportedly from Singrauli, shows a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA's car being washed by a fire tender. A man was seen cleaning the SUV with a fire tender hose as a few individuals were spotted standing next to it in the footage.

Ramniwas Shah, a Singrauli BJP MLA, is said to have owned the Innova automobile that was being cleaned outside of his "official residence."

The internet started to respond as soon as the video was posted online. While some condemned the occurrence, the majority were incensed by the behaviour and referred to it as a "misuse of power." While others questioned the matter's legality, many also called for action.

“Use of public resources in BJP-style. Singrauli BJP MLA got a fire brigade itself to wash his personal car,” the post read. The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter), by the handle ‘ZiddiNaagrik’.

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Internet Reacts

“This is absolutely a misuse of a public emergency vehicle - Fire Brigade. How can one one in power even think of this? Action should be taken against the MLA whichever party he belongs to,” a user commented.

“This is not acceptable at all. Democracy is almost over. Hoping that the responsible will be held accountable,” added another person.