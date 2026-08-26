Delhi has launched Data DHARA and signed an MoU with EkStep Foundation to connect administrative data, support AI-ready governance and make government services more proactive and citizen-friendly.

Delhi government is making a move towards data-driven governance with the release of Data DHARA and MoU signed between the government of Delhi and EkStep Foundation. Speaking about the same, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted that this initiative would help in making government services quick, transparent and citizen-friendly through a secure connection of data across various government departments.

Data DHARA To Link Government Data

A senior level workshop on the topic of “Harmonization and Interlinking of Administrative Data for AI-Ready Governance” took place at the Secretariat of Delhi on August 25 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Various senior officials and departmental heads discussed ways to structure and inter-link data, which presently exists in various government departments.

Data DHARA toolkit and vision paper were launched. DHARA means Data Harnessed for AI-Ready Advancements. It is considered as an open source based approach which uses Digital Public Infrastructure to make government data AI-ready.

Government of Delhi Signs MoU with EkStep Foundation

Under the MoU, the Planning Department of Delhi government would be working with EkStep Foundation as a knowledge partner. There would be an exploration of ways in which the administrative data can be prepared for AI and use cases would be developed that are useful in enhancing citizen services.

The main goal is that instead of just storing government documents in the records, available information is used in deriving insights and better service delivery in the government.

AI Could Help Find Elgible Beneficiaries

The use cases from the perspective of government welfare schemes were discussed in the workshop. Data-driven systems could be used in identifying eligible beneficiaries of schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana.

Such systems could also help in finding out individuals that are eligible but not enrolled in any scheme and help the construction workers get access to their benefits.

The suggested process could help in reducing the visits of the citizens to government offices and submission of the same information again and again by them.

Voice AI And Proactive Governance Come Under the Spotlight

The proposal also covered using Voice AI technology to ensure access to government services in one’s own language. Other applications mentioned included linking the registration records of citizens with government insurance programs and facilitating investments.

In the bigger picture, the idea is to move from reactive governance to proactive governance through which government departments will be able to understand needs and beneficiaries of schemes through credible data.

Data Security Will Be Paramount

While government departments attempt to integrate more data, issues of data privacy, security and quality will be central. It will be necessary for the government to ensure accuracy of information as well as its appropriate access and use.

It will be up to implementation whether or not Data DHARA will become successful. If government departments are able to successfully integrate and simplify data and make applications faster, the project will directly affect governance in Delhi.