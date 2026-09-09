A water tank collapse near Marwari College in Ranchi killed one worker and left two others feared trapped. Rescue operations are ongoing. BJP MLA CP Singh has questioned safety standards and demanded compensation for the victim's family.

One worker died, and two others are feared trapped after a water tank collapsed near Marwari College in Ranchi on Wednesday evening. Rescue teams are carrying out an operation to clear the debris and search for the workers feared trapped under the rubble. One body has been recovered from the site.

MLA questions safety standards, demands compensation

BJP MLA CP Singh, who reached the spot after being informed about the incident, said that five workers were working at the site when the water tank collapsed and questioned whether safety standards had been followed. "Ten minutes ago, when I was at Guru Nanak School for an event, someone called me up and informed me about the incident. I left the event and came here directly. I came to know that five workers were working here and one of them has died. This is unfortunate. Were the safety standards violated?" Singh said.

He urged the government to provide compensation to the family of the deceased and demanded action against the contractor. "Government should provide compensation to the next of kin of the deceased. Contractor should be taken to task. It should be ensured that such incidents do not recur," he said.

Further details are awaited.

SC to examine building collapses pan-India

Meanwhile, in a separate incident involving the recent collapse of a PG building in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area, which has claimed the lives of seven students and left several others injured, the Supreme Court on Wednesday has indicated that it will examine the issue on a pan-India basis.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan has listed the case for a hearing on Thursday. The court’s observation followed a mention of the September 6 building collapse tragedy by senior advocate Ajit Sinha, who is a Court-appointed amicus curiae in an earlier matter where the apex court has been seeking regulatory compliance of its directions on illegal buildings and structures across the country. (ANI)