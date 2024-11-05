'You only pay for his beers': Husband day care centre poster in Pune goes viral, leaves Internet in splits

A quirky poster spotted in Pune is making waves across social media, offering a light-hearted solution for anyone looking to take a break from their husband — at least temporarily.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 4:22 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

A quirky poster spotted in Pune is making waves across social media, offering a light-hearted solution for anyone looking to take a break from their husband — at least temporarily. The poster, titled "Husband Day Care Centre," went viral on Reddit, sparking laughter and lively discussion as netizens shared their amusement over the tongue-in-cheek offer.

The sign, apparently outside Tulsi Das Apartment, DM Road, reads, “Need time for yourself? Need time to relax? Want to go shopping? If yes, leave your husband with us! We will look after him for you! You only pay for his beers!” With this clever sales pitch, the poster promises a bit of relief for those needing a solo day out, while also ensuring the husbands are well-occupied with a drink in hand.

The unusual offer quickly set social media alight, with users expressing everything from humor to curiosity.

A user playfully suggested, “By the end of the day, they would have found their wolf pack in there.” Another joked, “Hey... just one question... does that work the other way around as well?”

"Of the husband, by the husband for the husband , shall not perish from the earth," said another.

A third user wrote, “Ye hui na kuch baat! Good deal! Ready to pay for beers!”

The viral post has even prompted some to ask if similar ‘day care centers’ could open up for wives, too, sparking a lively online debate.

A user commented, "Kuch din baad biwiyon ke liye bhi aise board aayenge...."

