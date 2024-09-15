Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Virat Kohli played under my captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav stuns everyone; Internet reacts (WATCH)

    Tejashvi Yadav made heads turn on social media as he shared his cricketing journey. Tejashwi, who is the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and an RJD leader, has claimed that Indian cricket great Virat Kohli played under his captaincy in domestic cricket. 

    'Virat Kohli played under my captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav stuns everyone, Internet reacts (WATCH)
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 11:02 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    In a recent social media revelation that has captured the attention of sports and political enthusiasts alike, Tejashwi Yadav, who is the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and an Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claimed that Indian cricket great Virat Kohli played under his captaincy in domestic cricket. 

    Yadav, regaled his followers with a stirring account of his cricketing past, including his noteworthy role as the captain of Indian cricket luminary Virat Kohli during domestic matches, a fact that has been largely forgotten.

    Also read: Tejashwi Yadav stokes row with 'Assam CM Chinese replica of Yogi' remark, Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts (Watch)

    In a candid interview with Zee Media, Yadav lamented the neglect of his cricketing feats, asserting, "I was a cricketer and no one talks about it. Virat Kohli played in my captaincy. Did anyone ever talk about it? Why don't they do so? As a professional, I played a good cricket. Many Team India players are my batchmates." 

    Yadav recounted the abrupt end to his cricketing ambitions due to severe injuries. "I had to quit as both my ligaments were fractured. Let it be," Yadav reflected, revealing the personal and physical toll that curtailed his sporting aspirations.

    His statement has gone viral on social media, and sparked a flurry of intrigue among cricket enthusiasts, who are now revisiting Yadav’s brief cricket career. 

    Take a look at reactions

     

     

    Tejashwi Yadav’s cricketing odyssey saw him don the colors of Jharkhand, participating in one First Class match, two List A games, and four T20 fixtures. His First Class debut, against Vidarbha in November 2009, marked the inception of his brief yet memorable career. His List A appearances followed in February 2010, where he faced off against Tripura and Orissa.

    His T20 exploits were confined to the grounds of Dhanbad, where he contended with Orissa, Assam, Bengal, and Tripura.

    Also read: Yuvraj Singh's old video on Yograj's 'mental issues' surfaces after rant against Dhoni, Kapil Dev (WATCH)

    Additionally, Yadav was a part of the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2008 to 2012. Despite his presence, he never made it to the field during that tenure.

