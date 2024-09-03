Yuvraj Singh's old video on Yograj's 'mental issues' surfaces after rant against Dhoni, Kapil Dev (WATCH)

Former India cricketer and Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh is once again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after his fresh tirade against MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev.

Former Indian cricketer, Yograj Singh who is also the father of legendary all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh is currently the talk of the town as he recently criticized MS Dhoni, accusing him of negatively impacting his son's cricketing trajectory.

Yograj Singh, known for his profound contributions to Indian cricket, has long harbored grievances against Dhoni, alleging that the latter's influence significantly curtailed Yuvraj’s career despite his pivotal role in India's cricketing triumphs. Notably, Yuvraj's contributions were instrumental in India's victorious campaigns in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup under Dhoni's stewardship.

Also read: Outrage erupts as Yograj Singh accuses Dhoni for sabotaging Yuvraj's career, slams Kapil Dev's legacy (WATCH)

The controversy intensified after an old video of Yuvraj Singh surfaced on social media. Yuvraj Singh was in a podcast called The Ranveer Show, hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia. In the candid podcast, Yuvraj Singh opened up about his relationship with his father and his state of mind at the time.

“So, I feel my father has a mental issue. And he just doesn’t want to accept it. I feel that there is something he needs to address. He doesn’t accept it. Like I accept that I need therapy. But he doesn’t accept that."

Yuvraj Singh, a hero of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, has consistently been a figure of admiration in the cricketing realm. Over his illustrious 17-year career, he amassed nearly 12,000 runs and achieved 17 centuries across 402 matches, with a remarkable all-round performance in the 2011 World Cup, where he scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50 and claimed 15 wickets, earning him the prestigious Player of the Tournament accolade.

However, the latter part of his career saw a decline in national team appearances, culminating in his final international match in 2017 against the West Indies. Yograj attributes this downturn to Dhoni's alleged sway over selection decisions.

Yograj Singh's rant against MS Dhoni

In a recent fiery interview on the Zee Switch YouTube channel, Yograj Singh expressed his vehement dissatisfaction, declaring, "I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son can never be forgiven in life. I have never forgiven anyone who has wronged me, and I never will, even if they are family. That man (MS Dhoni) destroyed my son's career, which could have lasted four to five more years. I dare everyone to give birth to a son like Yuvraj."

Yograj Singh also demanded Bharat Ratna for his son Yuvraj Singh for his outstanding and selfless contribution to Cricket.

Latest Videos