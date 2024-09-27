'Society made him terrorist': Jitendra Awhad’s wife equates Osama bin Laden to Abdul Kalam; BJP reacts (WATCH)

Ruta Awhad, wife of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stalwart Jitendra Awhad, has ignited a political storm following her controversial remarks equating the infamous terrorist Osama bin Laden with the illustrious scientist and former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Speaking at an educational event in Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday, Ruta Awhad asserted that Osama bin Laden was not inherently a terrorist. Her speech, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, has left many aghast. "The way AJP Abdul Kalam became Kalam Saheb (President), similarly Osama bin Laden became a terrorist. But why did he become a terrorist? He was not a born terrorist. Society forced him. But what happened at the end?” she articulated, invoking a complex narrative about the factors that shape individuals.

In an attempt to foster a deeper understanding among students, Awhad urged them to delve into bin Laden's biography. This call for exploration, however, has not been well received by the opposition, particularly the BJP, which swiftly condemned her statements and accused the INDIA alliance of harboring sympathies towards terrorism.

BJP slams Ruta Awhad's remarks

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "All the alliance parties of the INDI Alliance...have a soft corner towards terrorists. Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar gave a clean chit to Kasab and said that he did not kill Hemant Karkare... A Congress Minister named Aslam Shiekh advocated for Yakub Memon. Abu Azmi of Samajwadi Party also did the same. Samajwadi Party called SIMI a group of innocents when it was banned by the SC. We were introduced to Congress' love for Afzal when its leaders stood with those who raised the slogans 'Afzal hum sharminda hain, there Qaatil Zinda hain', in JNU. Omar Abdullah also advocated for Afzal."

"In the same series, the wife of Jitendra Awhad compared Osama Bin Laden with Dr APJ Abdul Kumar... They are blaming the society that Osama became a terrorist... Jitendra Awhad also glorified Ishrat Jahan, who was a certified terrorist and Intelligence Agencies said that she was a LeT terrorist on a mission to kill a CM... Having a soft corner for terrorists is the character of the INDI Alliance...," Poonawala asserted, amplifying the backlash against Awhad's provocative comments.

In a subsequent post on X, Poonawala stated, “NCP Sharad Pawar faction leader Jeetendra Ahwad wife defends and eulogises Osama Bin Laden Compares him to APJ Abdul Kalam! Says society made him terrorist! Jeetendra Ahwad had defended Ishrat Jahan (LeT terrorist) INDI-Congress-NCP Pawar- SP- alliance leaders have routinely defended Yakub,Afzal,SIMI, Kasab & others too"

In the face of mounting criticism, Awhad clarified her position, claiming that one of her statements had been misrepresented. “Today's generation doesn't read. So, I told them to leave their mobile phones and read instead. I told them to read 'Wings of Fire' by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. His journey is wonderful. I also told them there is another side to life - like why Osama bin Laden became a terrorist. Nobody is good or bad by birth, but he became so bad,” she elaborated, attempting to frame her remarks within a broader discourse on education and societal influence.

Furthermore, Awhad highlighted the existence of a bestselling biography of bin Laden that captivated readers in New York for months posthumously, suggesting, "So, it is interesting what happens in one's life that makes one good or bad. One of my statements was edited. I don't know what it is."

As the political storm rages on, the BJP continues to target Jitendra Awhad over his wife's incendiary statements, reiterating their stance that the alliance harbors an unsettling leniency towards figures of terrorism.

