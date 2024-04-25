Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'She is Pakistani, but Dil hai Hindustani': 19-year-old gets Indian's heart in Chennai; expresses gratitude

    Ayesha Rashan, a 19-year-old from Karachi, Pakistan, undergoes a life-saving heart transplant at MGM Healthcare, Chennai, India, sponsored by the Aishwaryam Trust. After a decade of battling heart issues, her condition worsened, necessitating the transplant. Dr. KR Balakrishnan and Dr. Suresh Rao led the surgery, praising cross-border medical collaboration.

    19-year-old Ayesha Rashan from Karachi, Pakistan, finds new hope as she undergoes a life-changing heart transplant procedure in Chennai, India. The surgery, conducted at MGM Healthcare, Chennai, was made possible through the generosity of the Aishwaryam Trust, offering Ayesha and her family a glimmer of hope amidst years of medical struggles.

    Ayesha's journey towards this pivotal moment spans a decade, marked by persistent heart problems. Back in 2014, she sought medical treatment in India, where she was fitted with a heart pump. However, as time passed, the effectiveness of the device diminished, leading to the necessity of a heart transplant.

    Recognizing the urgency of Ayesha's condition and the financial challenges her family faced, the medical team at MGM Healthcare, led by Dr. KR Balakrishnan and Dr. Suresh Rao, swiftly sprang into action to assist.

    Upon her admission to the hospital, Ayesha's condition was critical, leading to heart failure and the need for ECMO support. Despite this intervention, complications arose as her heart valve began to leak, ultimately resulting in the decision for a full heart transplant.

    Overwhelmed with gratitude, Ayesha's mother extended heartfelt thanks to the doctors, hospital staff, and the Aishwaryam Trust for their instrumental role in saving her daughter's life. She emphasized the exceptional care and warmth experienced in India, especially when compared to the limited medical facilities available in Pakistan.

    With the donor heart sourced from Delhi, Ayesha's prospects for recovery brightened, alleviating the burden of finding a suitable match. Dr. Suresh Rao and Dr. KR Balakrishnan, directors of the Heart and Lung Transplantation Institute, lauded the seamless collaboration that made Ayesha's transplant possible.

