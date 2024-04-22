PCB open to idea of playing bilateral series with India if team comes to Pakistan for Champions Trophy

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed openness to the prospect of bilateral series with India if they agree to play in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed openness to the prospect of bilateral series with India if they agree to play in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year. Speaking at an event in Lahore, Naqvi responded to questions regarding Indian captain Rohit Sharma's recent remarks, where he lauded the Pakistan cricket team and expressed enthusiasm about playing them in a Test series abroad.

"Look, if any options in this regard come we will consider it, but our target right now is to host the Champions Trophy and first let India come for the tournament," he said. "Right now till the CT there is no slot available as our team has a packed itinerary."

"Once they come here first then we can look at any proposal whenever it comes before us," he added.

The last bilateral limited-overs series between the two teams took place in 2012-13, with Pakistan visiting India. However, India has declined to engage in Test matches against Pakistan since 2007, when they competed in a series on Indian soil.

India's refusal to send its team for the Asia Cup matches in Pakistan last year led to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) devising a hybrid model for the event, with the majority of matches held in Sri Lanka.

In February, Naqvi met with BCCI secretary Jay Shah during an ICC meeting in Dubai.