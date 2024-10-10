'Hilal tere knoon se Inqlab Aayega': Hundreds chant at funeral of Army Jawan killed by terrorist in J&K| WATCH

A wreath laying ceremony was held for Territorial Army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat on Wednesday, who was abducted and killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

A wreath laying ceremony was held for Territorial Army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat on Wednesday, who was abducted and killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The mortal remains of Bhat were brought to this native village of Nowgam. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid a wreath and paid homage to Hilal, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the nation.

As the news of Hilal’s killing spread, thousands of grief-stricken mourners gathered to pay their respects. Chanting “Hilal tere khoon se Inkalab aayega” (Inkalab will rise from your blood), the mourners expressed their unwavering determination, signaling that his martyrdom would fuel the spirit of resistance against those who seek to destabilize the region.

"Jab tak suraj, chand rahega, Hilal tera naam rahega." The chants echoed through the valley, a testament to the defiant resilience of the Kashmiri people and their deep reverence for their fallen hero.

As Hilal embarked on his last journey, tributes poured in from across the country, with many hailing his bravery and dedication.

The body of Hilal Ahmed Bhat, Territorial Army jawan, who was abducted by terrorists in the Anantnag area in Jammu and Kashmir was recovered with gunshot wounds on Wednesday. The soldier had been reported missing since Tuesday and search operations were on by the security forces in the area.

According to reports, two soldiers, belonging to the 161 unit of the Territorial Army, were kidnapped from the forest area in Anantnag during an anti-terror operation that was launched on October 8. But, one of them managed to escape and come back, even after having two bullet injuries.

A search operation was launched in the area and hours later Hilal's body was recovered.

