    'Hilal tere knoon se Inqlab Aayega': Hundreds chant at funeral of Army Jawan killed by terrorist in J&K| WATCH

    A wreath laying ceremony was held for Territorial Army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat on Wednesday, who was abducted and killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 5:16 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

    A wreath laying ceremony was held for Territorial Army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat on Wednesday, who was abducted and killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The mortal remains of Bhat were brought to this native village of Nowgam. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid a wreath and paid homage to Hilal, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the nation.

    As the news of Hilal’s killing spread, thousands of grief-stricken mourners gathered to pay their respects. Chanting “Hilal tere khoon se Inkalab aayega” (Inkalab will rise from your blood), the mourners expressed their unwavering determination, signaling that his martyrdom would fuel the spirit of resistance against those who seek to destabilize the region. 

    Also read: Bullet riddled body of Army jawan kidnapped by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag recovered

    "Jab tak suraj, chand rahega, Hilal tera naam rahega." The chants echoed through the valley, a testament to the defiant resilience of the Kashmiri people and their deep reverence for their fallen hero.

    As Hilal embarked on his last journey, tributes poured in from across the country, with many hailing his bravery and dedication.

     

     

    The body of Hilal Ahmed Bhat, Territorial Army jawan, who was abducted by terrorists in the Anantnag area in Jammu and Kashmir was recovered with gunshot wounds on Wednesday. The soldier had been reported missing since Tuesday and search operations were on by the security forces in the area.

    According to reports, two soldiers, belonging to the 161 unit of the Territorial Army, were kidnapped from the forest area in Anantnag during an anti-terror operation that was launched on October 8. But, one of them managed to escape and come back, even after having two bullet injuries.

    A search operation was launched in the area and hours later Hilal's body was recovered.

    Also read: 2 Army Jawans abducted by militants in Anantnag, J&K; one escapes; search ops launched

    Kerala: Teacher suspended after brutal beating of 3 year old student in Kochi, police launch probe

    CM Yogi engages with the inaugural batch of MPIT Gorakhpur, says success will follow those who persevere

    'Undemocratic...' Kerala Assembly passes resolution against 'one nation, one election' proposal

    Yogi govt announces subsidy on agricultural equipment purchases; farmers must apply by October 23

    Omar Abdullah's NC gets support of 4 Independent MLAs, reaches majority mark without Congress

    Kerala: Teacher suspended after brutal beating of 3 year old student in Kochi, police launch probe

    Avoid water after bananas: Important health risks you should know

    South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel prize in literature. All you need to know about her

    6 stylish bangle and kada designs to glam up your look

    6 stylish bangle and kada designs to glam up your look

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

