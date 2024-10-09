2 Army Jawans abducted by militants in Anantnag, J&K; one escapes; search ops launched

Two Territorial Army jawans were abducted by militants in Anantnag's forested area, but one managed to escape. Security forces have launched an intensive search operation to find the second soldier. In a separate incident, two terrorists were killed during an infiltration attempt in Kupwara district.

According to reports, militants kidnapped the two soldiers from a forested region in Anantnag. Fortunately, one of the abducted soldiers managed to escape and safely returned. However, the second soldier remains unaccounted for, and security forces are continuing their efforts to locate him.

The abduction has sparked a large-scale security operation, with forces combing the area for the missing soldier. Militants in Jammu and Kashmir have increasingly targeted military personnel in recent years, raising concerns over such incidents.

Meanwhile, in a separate development earlier this month, security forces killed two terrorists during an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on October 5. The Indian Army's Chinar Corps had reported the incident, stating, "The security forces have eliminated two terrorists in the ongoing operation."

