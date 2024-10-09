Bullet riddled body of Army jawan kidnapped by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag recovered

The body of the Territorial Army jawan who was abducted by terrorists in the Anantnag area in Jammu and Kashmir has been recovered with gunshot wounds.

The body of the Territorial Army jawan who was abducted by terrorists in the Anantnag area in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday has been recovered with gunshot wounds. The soldier had been reported missing since yesterday and search operations were on by the security forces in the area.

The bullet riddled body of Indian Army’s TA Jawan was recovered from Sanglan forest area in Utrasoo area of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district hours after his abduction by terrorists. Jawan has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat resident of Mukdhampora Nowgam of Anantnag, the officials said.

They said the body has been taken to a hospital for medical formalities.

According to reports, two soldiers, belonging to the 161 unit of the Territorial Army, were kidnapped from the forest area in Anantnag during an anti-terror operation that was launched on October 8. But, one of them managed to escape and come back, even after having two bullet injuries.

The injured soldier was rushed to a medical facility for necessary treatment and his condition remains stable, army officials said.

A search operation was launched in the area to search for the missing jawan.

On October 5, two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, news agency PTI quoted the Indian Army as saying.

Earlier in August this year, two soldiers were also killed and three others were injured in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag.

Prior to this, four Army personnel and a police officer were killed in a Doda district encounter with heavily armed terrorists. The attack was claimed by the 'Kashmir Tigers,' a proxy group of the Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

