Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bullet riddled body of Army jawan kidnapped by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag recovered

    The body of the Territorial Army jawan who was abducted by terrorists in the Anantnag area in Jammu and Kashmir has been recovered with gunshot wounds.

    BREAKING: Bullet riddled body of Army jawan kidnapped by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag recovered shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 11:36 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    The body of the Territorial Army jawan who was abducted by terrorists in the Anantnag area in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday has been recovered with gunshot wounds. The soldier had been reported missing since yesterday and search operations were on by the security forces in the area.

    The bullet riddled body of Indian Army’s TA Jawan was recovered from Sanglan forest area in Utrasoo area of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district hours after his abduction by terrorists. Jawan has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat resident of Mukdhampora Nowgam of Anantnag, the officials said.

    They said the body has been taken to a hospital for medical formalities.

    According to reports, two soldiers, belonging to the 161 unit of the Territorial Army, were kidnapped from the forest area in Anantnag during an anti-terror operation that was launched on October 8. But, one of them managed to escape and come back, even after having two bullet injuries.

    Also read: 2 Army Jawans abducted by militants in Anantnag, J&K; one escapes; search ops launched

    The injured soldier was rushed to a medical facility for necessary treatment and his condition remains stable, army officials said.

    A search operation was launched in the area to search for the missing jawan.

    On October 5, two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, news agency PTI quoted the Indian Army as saying.

    Earlier in August this year, two soldiers were also killed and three others were injured in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag.

    Prior to this, four Army personnel and a police officer were killed in a Doda district encounter with heavily armed terrorists. The attack was claimed by the 'Kashmir Tigers,' a proxy group of the Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

    Also read: 'Fear of unknown men': Outrage after fugitive preacher Zakir Naik gets VIP security cover in Pakistan (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI lists DNA match, blood stain among 11 key pieces of evidence in charge sheet AJR

    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI lists DNA match, blood stain among 11 key pieces of evidence in charge sheet

    Indore SHOCKER! 'Grabbed throat, thrashed with belts': Pregnant woman, husband assaulted in road rage incident shk

    Indore SHOCKER! 'Grabbed throat, thrashed with belts': Pregnant woman, husband assaulted in road rage incident

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too anr

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too

    Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak residents in Delhi Chennai Hyderabad Total 22 captured vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak citizens in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad; Total arrests reach 22

    UPI 123Pay, UPI Lite limits increased: What RBI MPC decision means for you AJR

    UPI 123Pay, UPI Lite limits increased: What RBI MPC decision means for you

    Recent Stories

    Ticketless Free Train Travel: Exploring India's Bhakra Nangal Railway anr

    Bakhra-Nangal Railway service: Ticketless Free Train Travel in India

    Rohit Sharma delights female fan with 'birthday wish' on Mumbai street; viral video wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Rohit Sharma delights female fan with 'birthday wish' on Mumbai street; viral video wins hearts (WATCH)

    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI lists DNA match, blood stain among 11 key pieces of evidence in charge sheet AJR

    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI lists DNA match, blood stain among 11 key pieces of evidence in charge sheet

    Indore SHOCKER! 'Grabbed throat, thrashed with belts': Pregnant woman, husband assaulted in road rage incident shk

    Indore SHOCKER! 'Grabbed throat, thrashed with belts': Pregnant woman, husband assaulted in road rage incident

    Ilaiyaraaja loses FIRST National Award to AR Rahman by one vote RBA

    Ilaiyaraaja loses FIRST National Award to AR Rahman by one vote

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon