    'He is a criminal...' Opposition leader V D Satheesan attacks Kerala CM over assault on Youth Congress workers

    Kerala Opposition leader V D Satheesan lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for defending DYFI activists in the clash with Youth Congress activists at Pazhayangadi. The Congress leader termed the Chief Minister a 'criminal'.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Kochi: In a scathing attack at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Oppostion leader V D Satheesan on Wednesday said that the former is a 'criminal'. This comes amid Congress' severe criticism against the state government's public outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas. The Congress leader lashed out at the Chief Minister's statement that the murder attempt should continue in the subsequent reactions after the Pazhayangadi conflict. He said that the Chief Minister is a criminal.

    Also read: CPI(M)-DYFI workers brutally thrash Congress activists for waving black flag at Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur

    "Yesterday, Chief Minister was said to have criminal traits and now I call him today a 'criminal' itself and also he is a wretch."

    The chief minister's assertion that DYFI workers had actually saved the lives of Youth Congress activists—who had purportedly attempted to jump in front of his cavalcade and wave black flags at the Nava Kerala Sadas in Pazhayangadi—infuriated Congress officials. 

    "I saw it happen in front of my eyes. The DYFI workers were attempting to stop them (Youth Congress workers) from jumping in front of the approaching vehicle. They had to employ some force, but it was necessary to save the lives of the Youth Congress activists. It wasn't an attack," CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

    At a news briefing, the chief minister told reporters, "It was an admirable move on the part of the DYFI workers and my plea to them is to continue the same."
    Satheesan said that the Chief Minister has a cruel mind and that Kerala is not a monarchy and accused the Chief Minister of inciting riots. He said that for waving black flags at the Chief Minister, the police deliberately wrote in the FIR that the protest was an act of violence with the intention of killing the Chief Minister. 

    "Pinarayi Vijayan is not eligible to hold the position of Chief Minister with the charge of the Home Department for a moment. Pinarayi Vijayan should resign as Chief Minister immediately," said V D Satheesan. 

    The Opposition leader also made it clear that if the CM is reluctant to step down from power, he should issue a public apology. 

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
