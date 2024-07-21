Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy looks HOT in brown body-hugging dress as she flaunts her SEXY curves

    Actress Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share pictures of her beach vacation where she looked stunning.

    First Published Jul 21, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Mouni Roy is turning heads, and how! The actress has a unique approach to fashion and never fails to turn heads with her outfit selections. Having said that, she recently dressed up in a brown cocktail dress for a photograph and has been setting significant fashion goals.

    She performed many stances against the backdrop of a rusted door. Mouni additionally enhanced her appearance with similar sandals and bronze makeup. Mouni Roy, a big figure in the Hindi television business, has risen to become one of the highest-paid actresses following her captivating performances in "Naagin" and its sequel.

    Aside from her acting prowess, she is regarded as a fashion trailblazer, consistently impressing her fans with her distinctive and daring wardrobe choices. Her social media feed is a treasure mine of candid photos and unforgettable occasions, giving her followers something to look forward to.

    Mouni Roy has gone a long way from her television start on Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She rose to prominence following her role in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. 

    Mouni was also in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus, Brahmastra. She recently appeared in a song video titled 'Dotara' alongside Jubin Nautiyal. Mouni Roy also appeared in the web series Sultan of Delhi. She last appeared on Showtime, starring Emraan Hashmi.

