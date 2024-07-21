'Karnataka Congress is a ‘Golmaal’ government': MP Shobha Karandlaje

As the third Modi government’s budget session begins, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and focus on employment for rural citizens. She criticized the Karnataka Congress government, accusing it of corruption and mismanagement of funds meant for Scheduled Castes. Karandlaje called for a CBI investigation and demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

As the first budget session of the third Modi government kicks off on Monday, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje made headlines with her recent comments. Yesterday on July 20, Karandlaje visited Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur, where she received blessings from Pujya Shri and spoke to the media, expressing optimism about the country's future under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Karandlaje noted that Modi, who took the blessings of Shivakumar Swamiji, has continued to receive guidance and inspiration. She conveyed her belief that the Prime Minister’s leadership would provide the nation with the strength and motivation needed to move forward.



The minister highlighted the central government's focus on promoting cottage and small-scale industries, aiming to create more employment opportunities for rural citizens. She emphasized that the administration is working to provide jobs across various departments.

Karandlaje criticized the Karnataka Congress government, labelling it a "Golmaal government" due to allegations of widespread malpractice. She accused the government of mishandling funds meant for Scheduled Castes' development. According to her, 187 crores intended for this purpose were misappropriated, with money allegedly diverted to electoral campaigns and personal use.



She specifically mentioned the Valmiki Corporation case, accusing the government of turning a blind eye until Chandrasekhar’s suicide brought the matter to attention. Karandlaje demanded a thorough investigation by the CBI, pointing out that the committee set up to address the issue had failed to deliver a report.

In her critique of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karandlaje claimed that Siddaramaiah was involved in a scam related to MUDA, urging for his resignation. She accused Siddaramaiah of abusing power and stated that files related to the case had been moved to Bengaluru, effectively closing it.

