Bangladesh unrest: CM Mamata Banerjee offers shelter to 'helpless people' escaping to West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (July 21) said that her state is prepared to offer refuge to "helpless people" fleeing violence in neighboring Bangladesh. This development comes during the annual Martyrs' Day rally of her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), held in Kolkata. Banerjee, whose state shares a border with Bangladesh, acknowledged the turmoil facing the neighboring country due to violent student protests against reservation policies in its civil services.

Although she stressed that Bangladesh's internal affairs are primarily a matter for the Indian central government, Banerjee expressed a compassionate stance on the crisis.

Addressing the gathering, CM Banerjee said, "I should not speak on the affairs of Bangladesh as it is a sovereign nation, and whatever needs to be said on the issue is subject matter of the Centre."

"But I can tell you this, if helpless people come knocking on the doors of Bengal, we will surely provide them shelter," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister cited a United Nations resolution that supports the accommodation of refugees in regions adjacent to conflict zones as the basis for her offer. She also assured that her government would support West Bengal residents whose relatives are stranded in Bangladesh due to the escalating violence.

In addition, Banerjee committed to assisting Bangladeshis currently in West Bengal who are struggling to return home. She urged the people of West Bengal to remain calm and avoid being provoked by the situation across the border.

"We must exercise restraint and not walk into any provocation or excitement on the issue," Banerjee remarked. She expressed deep sympathy for the students and demonstrators in Bangladesh, saying, "We are extremely sad to see blood getting split and my heart goes out to the students who were killed."

