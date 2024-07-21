Is Aishwarya Rai's marriage to Abhishek Bachchan her second?

Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was made to marry a tree before marrying Abhishek Bachchan.
The actress, who married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, was reported 'manglik' and was instructed to undertake an ancient ceremony to fend off 'bad omens'.
A year after the wedding, Aishwarya addressed the rumors stating that the media attention was 'unnecessary'.
People who believe in this superstition believe that marrying a Manglik will result in the early death of their non-Manglik spouse.
To avoid this calamity, the person could marry a tree e.g., a banana or peepal, an animal, or an inanimate item.
Aishwarya and Abhishek have been married for 17 years now and have a daughter Aaradhya.