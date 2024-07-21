Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikki Tamboli goes BOTTOMLESS as she drops SEXY pictures in pink crop-top and lingerie

    Nikki Tamboli took social media by storm when she dropped pictures in a pink crop top and lingerie.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 21, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    Nikki Tamboli is no stranger to creating waves! The former Bigg Boss 14 competitor continues to impress audiences with her daring design choices. Nikki is well-known for her remarkable beauty, dazzling smile, and great taste, and her outfit decisions never disappoint. 

    article_image2

    Continuing her trendsetting ways, she recently set the internet on fire with a plethora of sexy photos that wonderfully showcased her wild fashion sense. Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram on Saturday and lit up her feed with a series of photos in which she flaunted her stunning body in a pink crop top and underwear. 

    article_image3

    The actress performed different stances while resting against an upright cushion table. Nikki Tamboli rose to prominence following her appearance on Bigg Boss 14. She has also appeared in several films. She appeared in numerous Tamil and Telugu films, as well as the television series Sirf Tum in 2021. 

    article_image4

    Nikki Tamboli is an Indian actress and model who works mostly in the South Indian film industry, particularly in Telugu and Tamil films. She rose to prominence after appearing in the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 14' (2020-2021), where she stood out as a participant recognized for her outspoken personality and entertainment value. 

    article_image5

    Nikki Tamboli has also appeared in various music videos and has a large following on social media. She is known for her hot and sexy dance moves.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING: Jasmine Bhasin's cornea gets damaged after she wears lens, undergoes treatment RKK

    SHOCKING: Jasmine Bhasin's cornea gets damaged after she wears lens, undergoes treatment

    Actor Rakshit Shetty d\seeks bail over copyright infringement in Bachelor party movie vkp

    Actor Rakshit Shetty seeks bail over copyright infringement in ‘Bachelor party’ movie

    When Abhishek Bachchan REVEALED being torn between mother Jaya and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan RKK

    When Abhishek Bachchan REVEALED being torn between mother Jaya and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Hardik Pandya, Ananya Panday's dance video goes viral, netizens say, 'Ambani ne bana di jodi' RKK

    Hardik Pandya, Ananya Panday's dance video goes viral, netizens say, 'Ambani ne bana di jodi'

    Janhvi Kapoor health update: Actress discharged from hospital after suffering from severe food illness RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor health update: Actress discharged from hospital after suffering from severe food illness

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh unrest: CM Mamata Banerjee offers shelter to 'helpless people' escaping to West Bengal AJR

    Bangladesh unrest: CM Mamata Banerjee offers shelter to 'helpless people' escaping to West Bengal

    Is Aishwarya Rai's marriage to Abhishek Bachchan her second? RKK

    Is Aishwarya Rai's marriage to Abhishek Bachchan her second?

    Top 7 highest paying jobs in India AJR

    Top 7 highest paying jobs in India

    Bihar special status, NEET controversy, and more! Opposition's demands in pre-Budget Session AJR

    Bihar special status, NEET controversy, and more: Opposition's demands in pre-Budget Session

    SHOCKING: Jasmine Bhasin's cornea gets damaged after she wears lens, undergoes treatment RKK

    SHOCKING: Jasmine Bhasin's cornea gets damaged after she wears lens, undergoes treatment

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon