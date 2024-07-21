Nikki Tamboli goes BOTTOMLESS as she drops SEXY pictures in pink crop-top and lingerie

Nikki Tamboli took social media by storm when she dropped pictures in a pink crop top and lingerie.

Nikki Tamboli is no stranger to creating waves! The former Bigg Boss 14 competitor continues to impress audiences with her daring design choices. Nikki is well-known for her remarkable beauty, dazzling smile, and great taste, and her outfit decisions never disappoint.

Continuing her trendsetting ways, she recently set the internet on fire with a plethora of sexy photos that wonderfully showcased her wild fashion sense. Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram on Saturday and lit up her feed with a series of photos in which she flaunted her stunning body in a pink crop top and underwear.

The actress performed different stances while resting against an upright cushion table. Nikki Tamboli rose to prominence following her appearance on Bigg Boss 14. She has also appeared in several films. She appeared in numerous Tamil and Telugu films, as well as the television series Sirf Tum in 2021.

Nikki Tamboli has also appeared in various music videos and has a large following on social media. She is known for her hot and sexy dance moves.

