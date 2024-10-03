Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Yogi government is preparing for a grand Mahakumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh by establishing a 'Digital Kumbh Museum' in Prayagraj. As Uttar Pradesh continues to develop rapidly in the tourism sector, Mahakumbh 2025 presents both an opportunity and a challenge.

    Yogi govt to build Digital Kumbh Museum in Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    The Yogi government, aiming to make the Mahakumbh 2025 a grand event in Uttar Pradesh, is set to build a 'Digital Kumbh Museum' in Prayagraj ahead of the event. In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the Tourism Department will establish a museum where devotees can digitally experience the Samudra Manthan and learn about Kumbh, Mahakumbh, and other spiritual landmarks.

    As Uttar Pradesh continues to develop rapidly in the tourism sector, Mahakumbh 2025 presents both an opportunity and a challenge. To provide devotees with a unique and immersive experience, the Tourism Department is building the digital museum on Arail Road Naini, near Shivalaya Park in Prayagraj. 

    The museum, spread over an area of 10,000 square meters, will accommodate 2,000 to 2,500 visitors at a time. While the total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 21.38 crore project, the government has already allocated Rs 6 crore.

    Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh shared these details, highlighting the state’s commitment to enhancing the spiritual experience of Mahakumbh for pilgrims while promoting religious tourism in the region.

    As envisioned by CM Yogi, a gallery showcasing the 14 gems of Samudra Manthan will be created in the Digital Kumbh Museum. Visitors will be able to learn about the Samudra Manthan in detail through digital displays. 

    Additionally, information about various Kumbh events, including Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain Kumbh, will be provided using digital screens and other interactive mediums. The museum will also feature landscaped surroundings, and a ticket counter will be set up for visitors.

    Chitrakoot Tourism App: A one-stop solution for pilgrims

    Chitrakoot, the sacred site where Lord Shri Ram spent 11 years of his exile, is now easily accessible through the Chitrakoot Tourism App. By installing the app, visitors can get comprehensive information about various attractions, including their significance, visiting hours, and more. The app also provides details on how to reach Chitrakoot and where to stay.

    According to Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, the app is designed with tourists’ convenience in mind. For instance, clicking on "Ram Ghat" will reveal details like visiting hours, historical significance, and even the current weather. 

    The app also features information on festivals and events such as Mahakumbh, Chitrakoot Mahotsav, Ramnavami, and the National Ramayana Fair. It also covers local food, shopping, transportation options, accommodation, and nearby services like petrol stations and ATMs.

