Columbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi scores magical free-kick goal (WATCH)

Lionel Messi scored a brace in the space of five minutes, towards the end of first-half . The Argentine legend has now netted 17 times from as many league games for Inter Miami this season.

Lionel Messi scored a magical free-kick goal as Inter Miami beat Columbus Crew 3-2 to lift the MLS Supporters' Shield. The Argentine legends brace and Luis Suarez's lone goal helped the Herons clinch the regular season title.

After Suarez was fouled outside the box, Messi stepped up and unleased a beautiful left-footed curler, around the wall and into the bottom corer. Columbus keeper Patrick Schulte was left stranded as the 37-year-old found the back of the net from approximately 22-yeards out in the fifth minute of first-half injury time. Meanwhile, it was the Argentina international's 17th goal for the Herons from as many league games this season.

It was his second goal of the match, with his first one coming off a brilliant long ball from the back by Jordi Alba. Messi controlled it with his exquisite touch before getting the better of the Columbus defence and poking home past an advancing Schulte.

Although the Crew halved the deficit 20 second into the second half thanks to Rossi's brilliant curler from inside the box, Inter Miami restored their two-goal cushion two minutes later. Suarez headed from just inside the area after the ball dropped nicely for him following a mix-up between the goalkeeper and the defenders.

Columbus made the score 3-2 just after the hour-mark. The referee pointed to the penalty spot after Noah Allen handled the ball inside the box and Cucho Hernandez converted from 12 yards. Wilfried Nancy's side were reduced to 10 men when defender Rudy Camacho was sent off for his second yellow card offence in the 63rd-minute.

Inter Miami held on to the slender lead and secured the Supporters Shield, which is a recognition for the best regular-season performance. It is also the second trophy Messi has claimed with Inter Miami, and the triumph marks his 46th major trophy won for club and country.

