Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Columbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi scores magical free-kick goal (WATCH)

    Lionel Messi scored a brace in the space of five minutes, towards the end of first-half . The Argentine legend has now netted 17 times from as many league games for Inter Miami this season. 

    football Columbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi scores magical free-kick goal (WATCH) scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    Lionel Messi scored a magical free-kick goal as Inter Miami beat Columbus Crew 3-2 to lift the MLS Supporters' Shield. The Argentine legends brace and Luis Suarez's lone goal helped the Herons clinch the regular season title. 

    Also read: In-form Kerala players not picked in India's probable squad for Vietnam tour

    After Suarez was fouled outside the box, Messi stepped up and unleased a beautiful left-footed curler, around the wall and into the bottom corer. Columbus keeper Patrick Schulte was left stranded as the 37-year-old found the back of the net from approximately 22-yeards out in the fifth minute of first-half injury time. Meanwhile, it was the Argentina international's 17th goal for the Herons from as many league games this season. 

    It was his second goal of the match, with his first one coming off a brilliant long ball from the back by Jordi Alba. Messi controlled it with his exquisite touch before getting the better of the Columbus defence and poking home past an advancing Schulte. 

    Although the Crew halved the deficit 20 second into the second half thanks to Rossi's brilliant curler from inside the box, Inter Miami restored their two-goal cushion two minutes later. Suarez headed from just inside the area after the ball dropped nicely for him following a mix-up between the goalkeeper and the defenders. 

    Columbus made the score 3-2 just after the hour-mark. The referee pointed to the penalty spot after Noah Allen handled the ball inside the box and Cucho Hernandez converted from 12 yards. Wilfried Nancy's side were reduced to 10 men when defender Rudy Camacho was sent off for his second yellow card offence in the 63rd-minute. 

    Inter Miami held on to the slender lead and secured the Supporters Shield, which is a recognition for the best regular-season performance. It is also the second trophy Messi has claimed with Inter Miami, and the triumph marks his 46th major trophy won for club and country.

    Also read:  Inter Miami claim MLS Supporters' Shield: Lionel Messi scores double in 3-2 win over Columbus Crew

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Inter Miami claim MLS Supporters' Shield: Lionel Messi scores double in 3-2 win over Columbus Crew scr

    Inter Miami claim MLS Supporters' Shield: Lionel Messi scores double in 3-2 win over Columbus Crew

    football In-form Kerala players not picked in India's probable squad for Vietnam tour scr

    In-form Kerala players not picked in India's probable squad for Vietnam tour

    football Indian football team: Head coach Manolo Marquez announces 26-man probable squad for Vietnam tour scr

    Indian football team: Head coach Manolo Marquez announces 26-man probable squad for Vietnam tour

    football Andres Iniesta set to retire from professional football scr

    Andres Iniesta set to retire from professional football

    football Irani Cup 2024: Devdutt Padikkal grabs a creamer at slips to dismiss Prithvi Shaw (WATCH) scr

    Irani Cup 2024: Devdutt Padikkal grabs a screamer at slips to dismiss Prithvi Shaw (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    How can you effectively prevent snoring for better sleep? NTI

    How can you effectively prevent snoring for better sleep?

    Iran Israel war: Did Nasrallah agree to ceasefire with Netanyahu moments before his death? Deeds here AJR

    Iran-Israel war: Did Nasrallah agree to ceasefire with Netanyahu moments before his death? Deeds here

    Nagarjuna to take legal action against Konda Surekha? Here's what we know ATG

    Nagarjuna to take legal action against Konda Surekha? Here's what we know

    Peepal Leaf Remedy for Wish Fulfillment During Navratri 2024 anr

    Navratri 2024: Peepal Leaf Ritual for Wish Fulfillment

    Peepal Leaf Remedy for Wish Fulfillment During Navratri 2024 anr

    Navratri 2024: Peepal Leaf Ritual for Wish Fulfillment

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon