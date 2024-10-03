Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navratri 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah, and others share heartfelt wishes

    As Navratri 2024 begins, PM Modi, Amit Shah, and other leaders express heartfelt wishes, highlighting the festival's cultural and spiritual importance.
     

    Navratri 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah, and others share heartfelt wishes NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 11:19 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    Today marks the beginning of the vibrant and spiritually significant festival of Shardiya Navratri, a nine-day celebration dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her various forms. This festival symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and is a time for devotion, reflection, and community celebrations. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the Goddess, with Day 1 honoring Maa Shailputri.

    In light of this auspicious occasion, several prominent political leaders took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes to the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way, expressing his hopes for health and happiness for all citizens. On the platform X (formerly Twitter), he stated, “I wish all my countrymen a very Happy Navratri. May this holy festival dedicated to Shakti Vandana prove to be auspicious for everyone. Jai Mata Di!” His message reflects the spirit of the festival and its importance to the cultural fabric of India.

    Additionally, the Prime Minister shared a stuti dedicated to Maa Shailputri, stating, “On the first day of Navratri, I pray to Maa Shailputri with folded hands! May everyone be blessed by her grace. This prayer to the Goddess is for all of you…” This personal touch highlights the significance of devotion during this sacred period.

    Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also joined in, offering his respectful salutations to Maa Shailputri. In a heartfelt message shared on X, he prayed, “May the Goddess grant everyone new strength and energy.” His wishes resonate with the themes of empowerment and renewal that Navratri embodies.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm greetings to the nation, expressing heartfelt wishes on this auspicious festival. He emphasized the grandeur of Navratri, a time for worshipping power and gathering spiritual energy, while also praying for the welfare and peace of the entire world.

    Rajnath Singh, the Defense Minister, contributed his wishes as well, stating, “On the auspicious occasion of the commencement of Sharadiya Navratri, heartfelt wishes to you all. Jai Mata Di!” His words reaffirm the sense of harmony and togetherness that the event instills in people all throughout the nation.

    As the nine-day celebration unfolds, the devotion and wishes shared by these leaders serve as a reminder of the festival's significance, inspiring a sense of community and spirituality among all. Jai Mata Di!

