Iran-Israel war: Did Nasrallah agree to ceasefire with Netanyahu moments before his death? Deeds here

In a shocking development, Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib has revealed that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had agreed to a ceasefire with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just moments before Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike. The foreign minister confirmed the agreement during an interview, where he said that Lebanon had informed both the American and French governments of Hezbollah's acceptance of a ceasefire.

The airstrike, which took place shortly after the ceasefire was agreed upon, has caused a major escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for more than three decades, was a central figure in the Lebanese resistance movement. His death has plunged the region into further chaos.

In a statement, Hezbollah officially confirmed Nasrallah's death on Saturday, saying he had "joined his fellow martyrs." The group vowed to continue its "holy war against the enemy" and reiterated its support for Palestine. The killing of Nasrallah, one of the most prominent figures in the Middle East, has triggered renewed violence, with Israel launching a ground incursion into Lebanon.

Israel's military reported suffering its deadliest day in over a year, with eight soldiers killed. In response to Nasrallah's death, Hezbollah launched retaliatory strikes, further escalating the conflict. Over the last 24 hours, Israeli airstrikes have reportedly killed 46 people and injured 85 in Lebanon, as the Israeli military continues to warn civilians to evacuate certain areas.

The airstrike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut, where Nasrallah and other Hezbollah leaders were reportedly meeting, was described by the Israeli military as a "precise" operation. It represents one of the most significant blows to Hezbollah's leadership in recent years, as tensions between the group and Israel have surged.

The conflict has been further fueled by Iran's involvement. Earlier this week, Iran executed its largest missile attack on Israel, prompting a stern warning from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. In response, Iran threatened further retaliation if Israel took military action against Tehran. The exchange of threats has pushed the region into a dangerous new phase of conflict, with over 1,000 lives already lost in Lebanon alone.

