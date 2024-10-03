Navratri 2024: Peepal Leaf Ritual for Wish Fulfillment

spirituality
Navratri begins today, October 3rd. Actions taken on this auspicious day, Thursday, can fulfill all the wishes of a person.
Navratri is considered highly beneficial. Remedies performed on this day can eliminate the sins of many births and fulfill any desire that arises in the mind.
Therefore, a wonderful remedy can be performed at this special time, which can remove all your problems.
To perform the remedy, use a peepal or banana leaf, Ganga water, & turmeric at midnight. Mix turmeric in Ganga water and draw a swastika on the leaf with your index finger.
Keeping the index finger on the swastika, chant the mantra 'Om Brihaspataye Namah' 7 times in your mind. After this, express any desire of your heart.
After making a wish, wrap that leaf in paper and keep it near your bed. The next morning, place that leaf under the Shivling or at the root of the Peepal tree.
It is believed that this remedy can get rid of all kinds of problems. This mantra is very miraculous, you can try it once.