Navratri 2024: Peepal Leaf Ritual for Wish Fulfillment

Navratri Begins

Navratri begins today, October 3rd. Actions taken on this auspicious day, Thursday, can fulfill all the wishes of a person.

Special Significance of Navratri

Navratri is considered highly beneficial. Remedies performed on this day can eliminate the sins of many births and fulfill any desire that arises in the mind.

Remedies for Life's Problems

Therefore, a wonderful remedy can be performed at this special time, which can remove all your problems.

How to Perform Navratri Remedy

To perform the remedy, use a peepal or banana leaf, Ganga water, & turmeric at midnight. Mix turmeric in Ganga water and draw a swastika on the leaf with your index finger.

Chant Mantra & Make a Wish

Keeping the index finger on the swastika, chant the mantra 'Om Brihaspataye Namah' 7 times in your mind. After this, express any desire of your heart.

What to Do in the Morning

After making a wish, wrap that leaf in paper and keep it near your bed. The next morning, place that leaf under the Shivling or at the root of the Peepal tree.

Relief from All Problems

It is believed that this remedy can get rid of all kinds of problems. This mantra is very miraculous, you can try it once.

