Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How can you effectively prevent snoring for better sleep?

    Snoring can disrupt sleep for you and your partner, causing frustration. Here are effective strategies to help prevent snoring and improve sleep quality.
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    Snoring can disrupt not only your sleep but also that of your partner, leading to frustration and fatigue. Fortunately, there are several effective strategies to help reduce or prevent snoring. Here are some practical tips to consider for a quieter night’s sleep.

    article_image2

    Change Your Sleep Position
    Changing your sleeping posture is one of the easiest ways to stop snoring.  Sleeping on your back often causes the tongue to collapse into the throat, leading to obstruction and snoring. Try sleeping on your side instead. You can use body pillows or place a tennis ball in a pocket on the back of your pajama top to encourage side-sleeping. This position can help keep your airways clear, reducing the likelihood of snoring.

     

    article_image3

    Maintain a Healthy Weight
    Excess weight, especially around the neck, can put pressure on the airways and contribute to snoring. If you’re overweight, losing even a small amount of weight can make a significant difference. A balanced diet combined with regular exercise can help you achieve and maintain a healthy weight, potentially reducing or eliminating snoring. Seek advice from a dietitian or medical practitioner for specific recommendations.

     

    article_image4

    Establish a Regular Sleep Routine
    By developing a regular sleep schedule, you can reduce snoring and improve the overall quality of your sleep. Keeping a consistent sleep and wake-up schedule helps you to control your body's internal clock. Make an effort to obtain 7 to 9 hours per night. Establish a calming nighttime habit as well, such reading or practicing meditation, to promote sound sleep.

    article_image5

    Keep Nasal Passages Clear
    If nasal congestion or allergies are contributing to your snoring, keeping your nasal passages clear can help. Consider using a humidifier in your bedroom to add moisture to the air, which can soothe irritated tissues. Saline nasal sprays or decongestants can also be beneficial if used as directed. If allergies are a problem, identifying and avoiding allergens can further reduce snoring.

     

    article_image6

    Avoid Alcohol and Sedatives
    Alcohol and sedatives cause the throat muscles to relax, which makes snoring worse. Avoid drinking alcohol at least two hours before going to bed to reduce this risk. Similarly, if you take medications that cause drowsiness, consult with your doctor about alternatives that may not affect your airway. Making these lifestyle adjustments can significantly improve your sleep quality and reduce snoring.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shardiya Navratri begins: Nine days of devotion, special bhog offerings to Goddess Durga AJR

    Shardiya Navratri begins: Nine days of devotion, special bhog offerings to Goddess Durga

    Delicious Sabudana Recipes: momos, pancakes, and more for Navratri fasting NTI

    Delicious Sabudana Recipes: momos, pancakes, and more for Navratri fasting

    Navratri 2024: wishes, messages, SMS, and WhatsApp/Facebook status to share NTI

    Navratri 2024: Wishes, messages, SMS, and WhatsApp/Facebook status to share

    Numerology Prediction for October 3, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for October 3, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 3, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: October 3, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

    Recent Stories

    football Columbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi scores magical free-kick goal (WATCH) scr

    Columbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi scores magical free-kick goal (WATCH)

    Iran Israel war: Did Nasrallah agree to ceasefire with Netanyahu moments before his death? Deeds here AJR

    Iran-Israel war: Did Nasrallah agree to ceasefire with Netanyahu moments before his death? Deeds here

    Nagarjuna to take legal action against Konda Surekha? Here's what we know ATG

    Nagarjuna to take legal action against Konda Surekha? Here's what we know

    Peepal Leaf Remedy for Wish Fulfillment During Navratri 2024 anr

    Navratri 2024: Peepal Leaf Ritual for Wish Fulfillment

    Peepal Leaf Remedy for Wish Fulfillment During Navratri 2024 anr

    Navratri 2024: Peepal Leaf Ritual for Wish Fulfillment

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon