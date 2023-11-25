'Evading legal scrutiny...': Ex-Karnataka DyCM Ashwath Narayan slams Congress govt in DK Shivakumar case row

Former Deputy CM Ashwattha Narayana criticized the government's decision to withdraw the CBI case against DK Shivakumar, questioning its legality and likening Congress's approach to that of a thief. He challenged Shivakumar on the source of his excess assets and expanded criticism to Congress's broader corruption narrative. Narayana also acknowledged dissatisfied party members while expressing confidence in BJP's ability to address public needs.

The decision of the government to entrust the resolution to withdraw the CBI case against DK Shivakumar has drawn criticism from former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan. He raised questions regarding the legitimacy of the action, suggesting that if no law had been violated, there would have been no argument in court.

In a conversation with media representatives in Kalaburagi, Narayan expressed his discontentment with the Congress party's handling of the matter, likening their approach to that of a thief. He emphasized that if there had been any error in the process, it should have been addressed in court rather than evading legal scrutiny.



Narayan contended that during their governance, everything functioned within legal boundaries, asserting that any law infringement would have promptly faced dismissal in court. He also highlighted past instances where CBI cases pursued by different governments had failed, indicating that the ongoing investigation concerning Shivakumar would similarly persevere until truth and justice prevailed.

The case against DK Shivakumar pertains to allegations of amassing property exceeding his income and the origins of such wealth. Narayana challenged Shivakumar, questioning the source of these excess assets and criticized any attempts at evasion or reluctance to provide answers during the investigation.



Beyond this specific case, Narayan expanded his critique to encompass the broader narrative of corruption under the Congress-led government, particularly highlighting issues arising since their ascent to power on the premise of providing assurances to the populace. He singled out Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, attributing the withdrawal of the CBI investigation against Shivakumar to the government's actions.

Addressing the dissatisfaction voiced by V Somanna, a senior leader within their party, Narayan acknowledged Somanna's significance within the BJP and reiterated their respect for him. He emphasized that victories and losses were inherent in elections, affirming their party's solidarity with Somanna. Narayan also expressed confidence in the BJP's ability to address the concerns and needs of the people, assuring that Somanna would remain an integral part of their journey, alongside their unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.