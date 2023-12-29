Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'BJP’s Hinduism is fake': Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah draws line between Hindu and Hindutva

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah distinguishes Hinduism from Hindutva, criticizing BJP's 'fake Hinduism.' He champions Congress's contributions to dam construction, digital expansion, and social justice. Endorsing Rahul Gandhi's leadership, he asserts Congress's commitment to secular values against Hindutva's ideology.

    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, articulated a clear distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva while strongly criticizing the BJP's portrayal of what he termed 'fake Hinduism.' Addressing the Congress Foundation Day celebrations at the KPCC office, Siddaramaiah highlighted the contrast between the two ideologies.

    During the event, Siddaramaiah emphasized that his recent attendance at a bhajan during Dhanurmasa in town didn't align with the BJP's propagandist narrative. He vehemently denounced the idea of 'soft' or 'hard' Hinduism, asserting that Hinduism stands apart from Hindutva.

    Ranbir Kapoor in legal trouble for raising 'Jai Mata Di' slogan during Christmas cake cutting

    Directing his criticism towards the BJP, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the Nehruvian era was the foundation of modern India. He questioned the BJP's development initiatives, highlighting that all the dams in the country were constructed during Congress tenures, contrasting with the BJP's lack of contributions in this regard.

    Furthermore, he lauded the efforts of past Congress leaders—Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi—in building the nation, attributing significant developmental milestones, such as digital expansion, to their leadership.

    Siddaramaiah discredited the BJP's claims of participating in the freedom struggle against the British, asserting that the Congress was the driving force behind India's independence. He urged people to grasp the distinction between the inclusive nature of Hinduism, embracing diversity, and the exclusionary approach of Hindutva.

    Karnataka: MP Ananth Kumar Hegde slams CM Siddaramaiah for using Tippu Sultan’s name in politics

    He continued his critique by denouncing the BJP's alleged misinformation, especially regarding developmental achievements like dam construction and digital expansion. He highlighted that social justice in the country owed its existence to the Congress party.

    The Chief Minister expressed confidence in Congress's prospects, endorsing Rahul Gandhi's leadership and predicting his rise to Prime Ministership. Siddaramaiah concluded by reiterating that the principles of Hindutva directly oppose the secular values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 1:05 PM IST
