    Ranbir Kapoor in legal trouble for raising 'Jai Mata Di' slogan during Christmas cake cutting

    In the viral video, Ranbir Kapoor lights up the cake after pouring liquor during Kunal Kapoor's annual Christmas lunch. While lighting it, the 'Animal' actor also said 'Jai Mata Di'. Sanjay Tiwari, who filed the complaint at Ghatkopar police station, said it hurt Hindu sentiments.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 8:25 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and other Kapoor family members recently celebrated Christmas at their home, and a video of them enjoying the holiday went popular on social media. Ranbir and other members of the Kapoor family have now been charged with 'hurting' Hindu emotions, according to a complaint lodged at Mumbai's Ghatkopar police station. The complainant has requested that a FIR be filed against the Kapoor family for the alleged insult under IPC Sections 295, 509, and 34.

    Sanjay Dinanath Tiwari filed this suit through Bombay High Court attorneys Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra. According to the complaint, a video has gone viral on social media in which it is shown that the invocation of Hindu Gods and Goddesses was done on purpose by pouring intoxicant (liquor) over the cake and sacrificing fire.

    The complaint states that Ranbir celebrated Christmas lunch with his entire Kapoor family. During this time, all his family's elders and children were present. This video is rapidly going viral on social media.

    In this video, alcohol was poured over a cake, which Ranbir Kapoor subsequently lit on fire after he says 'Jai Mata Di'. When Ranbir Kapoor repeats 'Jai Mata Di,' the rest of the family members follow suit. It has been told in the complaint that after deliberately using drugs prohibited in the Hindu religion, all of them invoked Hindu Gods and Goddesses along with lighting of fire.

    Before invoking any of the gods and goddesses in Hinduism, invocation to the fire god is unquestionably performed. Ranbir Kapoor and his family were undoubtedly aware of this information. Despite this, Ranbir Kapoor has purposefully used intoxicants at religious festivals, built a fire and addressed Gods and Goddesses, and raised 'Jai Mata Di' shouts.

    This form of appeal has harmed the complainant's religious feelings and Sanatan Dharma. This film was created and distributed to offend the complainant's religious beliefs.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 8:25 AM IST
