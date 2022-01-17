  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Will work for Cong, it will form govt, says expelled minister Harak Singh Rawat

    Rawat, who represents the Kotdwar constituency in the state legislature, claimed on Monday that the BJP didn't even speak to him once before making 'such a significant decision.'

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Will work for Congress party will form govt says expelled minister Harak Singh Rawat gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dehradun, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A day after being sacked from the state government and barred from primary membership in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for six years, Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat announced his intention to join the Congress party. Rawat, who represents the Kotdwar constituency in the state legislature, claimed on Monday that the BJP didn't even speak to him once before making such a significant decision.'

    Speaking to the media, he said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi invited him to a meeting in Delhi. However, there was a slight delay owing to traffic. Rawat said he had planned to see Joshi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but as soon as he arrived in Delhi, he read that the BJP had kicked him out on social media.

    Rawat also grieved when discussing his removal from the Uttarakhand BJP Cabinet. He said he would have resigned from the BJP four years ago; further, Rawat said he had no desire to be a minister; all he wanted was work. He went on to say that he will work for the Congress Party and that the party will establish the government in Uttarakhand.

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: Harak Singh Rawat sacked from state cabinet, expelled from BJP for 6 years

    Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that Rawat was exerting pressure on the party by demanding party tickets for his family members. Rawat was alleged to be pursuing a Lansdowne constituency ticket for his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain as well as a seat move for himself. Rawat was one of ten MLAs that defected from the Harish Rawat-led Congress administration in Uttarakhand in 2016 and joined the BJP. The move comes ahead of the Uttarakhand polls, which are slated to take place in a single phase on February 14.

    Also Read | Election Commission extends ban on campaign rallies, roadshows till January 22

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 AAP releases first list of 150 candidates doctors engineers in fray gcw

    UP Election 2022: AAP releases first list of 150 candidates; doctors, engineers in fray

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Harak Singh Rawat sacked from state cabinet expelled from BJP for 6 years gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Harak Singh Rawat sacked from state cabinet, expelled from BJP for 6 years

    Jail-Bail the real Khel of Samajwadi Party Union Minister Anurag Thakur takes a dig at Akhilesh Yadav - ADT

    'Jail-Bail the real Khel of Samajwadi Party': Union Minister Anurag Thakur takes a dig at Akhilesh Yadav

    Will provide all possible help Maharashtra government invites Elon Musk after Telangana - ADT

    'Will provide all possible help': Maharashtra government invites Elon Musk after Telangana

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal claims 'AAP only hope for Goans', people 'frustrated' with BJP/Congress - ADT

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal claims 'AAP only hope for Goans', people 'frustrated' with BJP/Congress

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 22 review: Manchester City, Liverpool; United, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Leeds, chelsea-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 22 review: Manchester City, Liverpool register wins; United held by Aston Villa

    UP Election 2022 AAP releases first list of 150 candidates doctors engineers in fray gcw

    UP Election 2022: AAP releases first list of 150 candidates; doctors, engineers in fray

    Lata Mangeshkar spokesperson reacts to false news about her health says it is disturbing drb

    Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson reacts to ‘false news’ about her health; says it's ‘disturbing’

    PM Modi to deliver special address at World Economic Forums Davos Summit on Monday at 8 30 pm

    PM Modi to deliver special address at World Economic Forum's Davos Summit on Monday

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP in driver's seat as Congress goes downhill, says new opinion poll

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP in driver's seat as Congress goes downhill, says new opinion poll

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon
    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon