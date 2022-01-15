Election Commission extends ban on campaign rallies, roadshows till January 22

The Election Commission on Saturday extended a ban political rallies and roadshows in poll-bound states till January 22. Meanwhile, the poll body has allowed political parties to hold indoor meetings with a maximum of 300 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall. The Election Commission met with the Union Health Secretary Chief, as well as the Health Secretaries of all poll-bound states and Chief Election Officers, in a series of meetings.

The decision prohibiting rallies and roadshows was part of measures intended at holding elections as securely as possible in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. Previously, the electoral commission issued a complete ban on physical rallies until January 15 during a news conference on January 8 in response to the third wave of the Covid-19 epidemic.