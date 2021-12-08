Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to release 'first of its kind' manifesto for women

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress politician and All India Congress Committee General Secretary, will announce her party's platform for women in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Lucknow on Wednesday. The UP Congress's women-centric manifesto will be the first of its kind. Priyanka Gandhi stated that her party has drafted a distinct manifesto for women for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, promising them unrestrained LPG cylinders and free transportation on government buses if elected.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the Congress' Uttar Pradesh in-charge, stated last month that her party will award women 40% of the tickets in the next elections, claiming the decision is aimed at making women, who account for about half of the vote bank, a "full-fledged partner in power."

She wrote to the ladies of the state in Hindi in a tweet, saying that because every day is a battle, the Congress party has created a specific plan for women. She went on to say that if the Congress party forms a government, three LPG cylinders would be handed to women for free each year, and women would be able to travel for free on state government buses.

Along with the tweet, Priyanka Gandhi has included an image that lists the Congress' pledges to women if the party wins power in Uttar Pradesh.

The pledges also included a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for ASHA and Anganwadi workers and the appointment of women to 40% of positions in accordance with reservation regulations. It also includes a pension of Rs 1,000 for old widows and the establishment of 75 skill schools across the state named after the brave women of Uttar Pradesh.