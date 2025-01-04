Hyundai Creta EV to Tata Harrier EV: 8 new electric cars coming to India in 2025

The Indian EV market is set for a major shake-up in 2025 with the launch of several innovative electric models from leading automakers. From Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki to Tata and Kia, there's a new wave of electric SUVs and cars hitting the roads.

article_image1
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 5:56 PM IST

You might want to put your electric car on hold for a few months if you're thinking about buying one. With major automakers releasing a number of innovative electric models, 2025 is predicted to be a game-changer for the Indian EV industry. Here's a preview of the buzz-generating forthcoming releases.

article_image2

1. Hyundai Creta EV

The highly anticipated Creta EV from Hyundai will make its premiere at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Auto Expo. It is anticipated that this electric SUV would have a 45 kWh battery pack that can provide 138 horsepower and 255 Nm of torque over a 450 km range. It is anticipated that the Creta EV would cost Rs 22 lakh.

article_image3

2. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara 

The e Vitara, a direct rival of the Creta EV, is Maruti Suzuki's entry into the EV market. It will have two battery choices with 450–500 km range: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. It is anticipated to be priced similarly to the Creta EV and is based on the Heartect-e skateboard platform.

article_image4

3. Toyota Urban Electric SUV

The Urban Electric SUV, Toyota's take on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, is about to be unveiled. With significant outward design alterations, it will share the e Vitara's powertrain and interior characteristics when it launches in late 2025.

article_image5

4. Tata Harrier EV

With a 58% market dominance in India's EV industry, Tata Motors intends to introduce the Harrier EV at the Bharat Mobility Auto Expo. The Harrier EV will have a 500 km range, a 60–80 kWh battery pack, and two motors for AWD. Price range anticipated: Rs 25–30 lakh.

5. Tata Safari EV

Tata will deliver the Safari EV after the Harrier EV, which will have the same battery and engine components. A few months later, this EV will be introduced, giving Tata's roster another high-end choice.

6. Tata Sierra EV

In 2025, the legendary Sierra will return in an all-electric form. The 500-kilometer-range Sierra EV, which is anticipated to make its debut in the second half of the year, would cost between Rs 25 and Rs 35 lakh and be built on Tata's Acti.ev platform.

article_image6

7. Kia Syros EV

Kia’s compact SUV, the Syros EV, will enter the market in late 2025. Featuring a 35–40 kWh battery and a 400 km range, it will compete with the Nexon EV and MG Windsor EV, priced under Rs 20 lakh.

8. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

The XUV 3XO EV, a redesigned XUV400 EV, will have 34.5 kWh and 39.5 kWh battery capacities. With a price tag of Rs 20 lakh and an unconfirmed debut date, it is aimed at becoming an affordable EV.

