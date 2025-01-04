Neha Dhupia to Kirron: 7 Indian stars who appeared in Pakistani movies

Entertainment
Naseeruddin Shah acted in two Pakistani films: Khuda Ke Liye (2007) and Zinda Bhagh (2013).
Arbaaz Khan acted in the Pakistani film Godfather: The Legend Continues.
Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament, Kirron Kher, starred in the 2003 Pakistani film Khamosh Pani.
The late Om Puri acted in the 2016 Pakistani film Actor in Law.
Neha Dhupia was part of the cast of the Pakistani movie Kabhi Pyaar Naa Karna.
The late Vinod Khanna was also part of the Pakistani film Godfather: The Legend Continues.
TV actress Shweta Tiwari was part of the 2014 Pakistani film Sultanat.
