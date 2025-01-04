Entertainment

Neha Dhupia to Kirron: 7 Indian stars who appeared in Pakistani movies

Image credits: Pinterest

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah acted in two Pakistani films: Khuda Ke Liye (2007) and Zinda Bhagh (2013).

Image credits: Pinterest

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan acted in the Pakistani film Godfather: The Legend Continues.

Image credits: Pinterest

Kirron Kher

Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament, Kirron Kher, starred in the 2003 Pakistani film Khamosh Pani.

Image credits: Pinterest

Om Puri

The late Om Puri acted in the 2016 Pakistani film Actor in Law.

Image credits: Pinterest

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia was part of the cast of the Pakistani movie Kabhi Pyaar Naa Karna.

Image credits: Pinterest

Vinod Khanna

The late Vinod Khanna was also part of the Pakistani film Godfather: The Legend Continues.

Image credits: Pinterest

Shweta Tiwari

TV actress Shweta Tiwari was part of the 2014 Pakistani film Sultanat.

Image credits: Pinterest

